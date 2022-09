Christine Dotty D’Souza (67) from Bejai Kapikad Passes Away

Christine Dotty D’Souza (67), Wife of Former Government Surveyor Gregory D’Souza, Mother of Divya/ Roshan Fernandes and Nisha/Sunny Menezes. Daughter of Eliza Lobo, Sister of Irene, Celine, Fr Gerry Lobo OFM, Molly and Alwyn Lobo, Grandmother of Aiden, Arica and Zara, from Bejai Kapikad passed away on September 20.

Funeral Cortege leaves Residence, Pais Hill, 4th Cross, Bejai Kapikad for St Francis Xavier Church Bejai on Wednesday, September 21, at 3:00 pm followed by mass at 3:30 pm.

Bereaved family members

Contact: 8296580300

