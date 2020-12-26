Spread the love



















Christmas Celebration-2020 at Holy Cross Church-Cordel/ Kulshekar

Mangaluru: The celebration of Christmas with a sea full of people began with a festive note at Holy Cross Church, Cordel grounds on December 24, 2020 at 7.00 pm. The entire congregation along with the Choir sang Christmas Carols which paved the way for the solemn celebration. The Holy Mass which commenced at 7.30 pm was concelebrated by V. Rev. Fr Victor Machado, the Parish Priest of Holy Cross Church along with Fr Lawrence Cutinha, Fr Walter Mendonca, SVD and



Fr Victor D’Mello S.J. Deacon Ivan D’Souza was present. Fr Victor Machado in his meaningful homily gave a call to build bridges of love and sharing amidst walls of hatred, injustice and indifference. The Parish Priest greeted the entire parish community. Parish Pastoral Parishad conducted the liturgy with great devotion. The melodious singing of the choir elevated the beauty of the celebration. The wonderful crib prepared by ICYM Cordel, drew everyone’s eyes towards it.