Christmas Celebration 2020 at St Aloysius P U College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: St Aloysius PU College spread the message and joy of Christmas through programmes organized for the staff and students. The faculty came together to celebrate Christmas, on 23 December 2020, in the college auditorium. The Chief Guest of the event, Rev. Dr Praveen Leo Lasrado, Administrator, St Joseph’s Seminary, spoke on the true meaning of Christmas and the joy of giving. He felt that unlike nature, sharing and giving does not come naturally to human beings. He urged all to cultivate the value of sharing the three ‘T’s, Time, Talent and Treasure with the needy and less privileged. The celebration was also filled with melodious carols, dance and games. Rev. Fr Vinod Paul SJ, the Finance Officer and Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, the Campus Minister, were also present on the occasion.



The Management, staff and students imbibed the spirit of Christmas by participating in a filmed session and extended the tidings of this joyous season to all the students on 24 December 2020 through a video clip premiered on YouTube. The video clip gave the message of being the happiness in someone’s life, to spread the joyfulness and cheerfulness of Christmas and experience the presence of God in the form of our fellow beings among us and extend our helping hand to them in this hour of need. An effective message about the joy of the season, along with carols, dance, songs and lots more was presented in this absorbing video.

The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ wished everyone a Happy Christmas. In his message he conveyed that Christmas is about celebrating our oneness as human beings, as brothers and sisters and as one family. Fr Sequeira told that Christmas is a festival of divine love and urged everyone to feel love and compassion, affection and respect for everyone around us and not just restrict this to our loved ones ,but also to the universe of people who fill our lives. He urged the students and staff to connect with people and become messengers of divine love, joy, peace and reconciliation. He also wished everyone a new year filled with promise, peace, hope and fulfillment.

Given that the major portion of the year has been tough and the pandemic is not over yet, the gentle celebration at SAPUC has brought positivity and festive cheer among Staff and students.



