Christmas Celebration-2020 at St Joseph Vaz Church-Mudipu

Mangaluru: On 24-12-2020 on the eve of Christmas, the celebration at St Joseph Vaz Church Mudipu began with the singing of Christmas carols at 7.00 pm. This was a sort of spiritual preparation to welcome the birth of Jesus Christ, the prince of peace. At 7:30pm the solemn Eucharistic celebration was presided over by Fr. Cyril Lobo, Asst parish priest along with Parish priest Fr Benjamin Pinto. In his homily gave a call to make a room for Jesus Christ in our lives.

Fr Benjamin greeted the entire parish community and thanked youths for preparing the crib. Parish Pastoral Parishad conducted the liturgy. The melodious singing of the choir elevated the beauty of the celebration. Fr. Cyril released “Mudipuchi Zor” parish Bulletin of Christmas Issue. Sr.Jaquina Dias, Naveen Dsouza vice president and Dr.Irene Veigas Secretary of Parish pastoral parishad were present.