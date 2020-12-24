Spread the love



















CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION AT LOURDES CENTRAL SCHOOL

Mangaluru: A staff get together and fellowship for Christmas was celebrated on 21st Dec.’20. It was a great joy to celebrate the occasion with all the colleagues after a long period of virtual classes. Mr Ivan Mascarenhas and team sang the prayer song ‘Gloria ‘invoking God s choicest blessings. The teachers voiced the prayers of the faithful praying for the whole community. A warm and cordial welcome was delivered by Ms Appoline Lobo. Ms Sharmila Colaco spoke on the significance of the day.

Christmas carols like – Long time ago in Bethlehem, Joy to the world, Jingle bells, Feliz Navidad and the wishing song were sung melodiously by the choir group which altogether gave a glamour to the celebrations.

Ms Srilatha spoke on the Christmas theme ‘Building Resilience-2021’. She said that Resilience holds a great vision by the motivation of hope, praise and possibilities. We need to change our habitual ways of seeing the world with faith, optimism and rebirth in 2021.

Rev Fr Robert D’Souza the Principal addressed the gathering by saluting the mothers of Lourdes Central School from Kindergarten to the 12th standard because they were the roots of success in every walk of life during this pandemic. He appreciated the staff and reminded them that united as a team we are led to success. Father Principal thanked the Manager and the teachers for their whole hearted support. He also informed about the progress of the Infrastructure in the school in 2020 for the betterment of the 2021 academic year.

Rev Fr Manager in his address said that Christmas is a reminder that God comes to meet us to rejoice and bring peace to the world, he asked us to remember a spiritual moment and ignite our lives. Fr asked us to sit back with our children in our families during the Christmas break and adopt some practised values which will morally help us. He appreciated the teachers and said that there was a lot of appreciation from the parents about the hard work put in by the teachers. Father Manager congratulated the Principal and team for the achievement.

Christmas gifts were distributed to the staff by the Manager and the Principal. The celebration wound up by a vote of thanks by Ms Matilda Pinto. It was indeed a great treat to the staff of LCS. The programme was effectively compered by Ms Lavina Serrao

A Time of Sharing at Lourdes Central School: ‘It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving’ – Mother Teresa

Christmas is not only a celebration of sweets and Santa but it is truly a festival of helping our neighbour. Lourdes Central School always has a soft corner for the people affected by adversity.

Our School Community of Van and Auto drivers who help our Lourdites commute to school are severely hit by the closer of schools and hence the Management thought of a small contribution of mite to them, in the form of ‘food kits’ which can be useful to their entire family. A total of 75 drivers were gifted with these food items.

The school has also helped many needy families with financial help to support them in this time of pandemic crises.

LCS Manager Rev Dr John Baptist Saldanha, Principal Rev Fr Robert D Souza, Vice Principal Ms Belita Mascarenhas, Vice President of Bejai Parish Pastoral Mr Ashok Pinto, Secretary Preethi Gomes, Management committee members.