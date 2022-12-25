Christmas – Celebration of God’s Love

The month of December brings Joy to every one of us. During this month the first thought that comes to our mind is Christmas, and we all become busy in preparing for Jesus’ birth in different ways. The houses will be decorated with stars, lights, Christmas trees, cribs and varieties of cakes sweets and so on. All this preparation brings us to the mood of celebration, a celebration of the birth of Jesus our saviour. Christmas is the festival of joy, peace, and happiness. The celebration of Christmas has become a symbol of sharing of our peace and love. On this occasion we share, care, and give something to the less privileged, and spend time with our loved ones which makes our joy double. Christmas is not a just celebration but, it is a feeling. A feeling of God’s unconditional love towards the whole of humanity. It is a caring love of God, who came down to earth as it is clearly said in the Gospel of Jn 3:16 “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believe in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” Yes, truly Christmas is about God’s love reaching us in the person of Jesus Christ. Is there any greater gift than this? This is a greater gift of Christmas that has many values. It is worth talking about the gift God gives us through Jesus. The gift at Christmas for all of us is Jesus. The Gospel of Jn 1:18 says “No one has ever seen God, but the one and only Son, who is himself God and is in closest relationship with the Father, has made him known.” So, the son of God has come to introduce His Father to us to be faithful to him till the end of our life.

The entire reason for Christmas is the love of God, so it’s a celebration of love. It is the season to be grateful for all the beautiful people in our lives and to express our love to them. It also gives a memorable experience of sharing and receiving love between family, and friends and in a special way with the downtrodden. Christmas is a beautiful time to think about God’s love for us. We could never imagine that God can come to us just like us and live among us. God the father never chose a palace for his son to be born in but a simple manger to show us that he is just like us. What greater things God can do for us than this? It is not only a celebration of birth but also to marvel at the miracle of the eternal God taking human flesh and becoming a part of our world, to redeem us and make us His own.

Christ is the centre of Christmas and he is the reason for the season. And it is to remember for us that the best Christmas comes not from colourfully wrapped presents under the Christmas tree but from the one wrapped in swaddling clothes lying simply. The true spirit of Christmas comes to us only when we make our hearts ready to receive Him. It is the best time to understand the greater love of God towards us and to take Christ as the centre of our life. Let us allow God to flow his love in our hearts and then by the power of His Spirit, through us to others. May this Christmas allow us to pause and reflect on God’s unconditional love for us. Let us with joyous hearts, welcome Immanuel amidst us.

Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Sr. Smitha Priya Dsouza, Second year B. Ed

St. Aloysius Institute of Education, Mangaluru.