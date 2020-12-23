Spread the love



















Christmas Celebration with the Poor organized by Harihar St Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru: St Aloysius PU College, Harihar held a Christmas celebration with the poor residing in Guttur, Harihar on 21.12.2020. With the permission of the Civic authorities, the Management and Staff of the College went there to share the joy of the season with the poor and unprivileged.

The celebration witnessed the presence of B P Hareesh, the former MLA of Harihar; Fr Eric Mathias, the Superior of the College; Fr Rayappa, the Finance Officer of the College and Mr Sunny Gudinho, the Principal of the College.

Compered by Manjunatha, the Lecturer in the Department of History, the program saw sharing by Fr Rayappa and Mr Hareesh. Fr Rayappa effortlessly connected with children while sharing with them the reason behind celebrating Christmas whereas Mr Hareesh reminded the gathering how the entire world went through a very destructive phase in the bygone days. He stressed on leading a God fearing life even in the absence of trials and sorrows in life.

The families of nearly 30 casual workers welcomed the tidings of the season with great cheer and joy. The gathering enjoyed the games and refreshments shared with them by the College.



