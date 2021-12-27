Christmas Celebrations at St Aloysius Gonzaga School



Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrated Christmas programme on 23 rd December 2021 in the School hall. Fr Leo D’souza SJ, the Chief Guest addressed the students of Class I to V and said that we need to be like Jesus replacing him in this world in the present context. Fr Rony Pais SJ was the Chief Guest for the programme of Class VI to X. He sang carols and got the students singing along with him. He motivated the students to do well in spite of the challenges.

The Principal, Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ presided over the programmes and gave the message of Christmas saying that Christmas is the time to experience God who loves us in a special way and spread that love to the people around us. The programme included Carol Singing and a Tableau by the students, and concluded with the singing of the National Anthem. The programme of class I to V was compered by Aadhya Nayak and Wayne D’souza of Class IV and the programme of class VI to X was compered by Aaron D’souza of class VIII.

As a part of the celebration class-wise activities were conducted such as colouring, Christmas card making, puppet making, Christmas ornaments out of waste, wreath making and crib making. Christmas celebration was also organi\zed for the Kindergarten section which included Carol Singing, narration of the story of Christmas by the teachers. The tiny tots were excited to dance with Santa. To create a festive mood, the classrooms were decorated with art and crafts. Christmas cake and refreshments were distributed to students.

A Christmas programme for the Staff too was also organized on the same day which included Carol Singing and exchange of Christmas gifts. Ms Vidya Esther and Ms Laveena Nightingale Kunder were the convenors of the programme.