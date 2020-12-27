Spread the love



















Christmas Eve Mass celebrated at Milagres Church-Mangaluru in Simple Manner

Mangaluru: The feast of the Birth of Christ is celebrated solemnly across the world. With joyful carols and music this feast has its own tone. The decor and illumined Churches invites everyone to enjoy the spirit of Christmas. The crib and the stars enact the first event of the birth of Christ away in a manger centuries ago. The babe swaddled in linen signifies that the Son of God came down for everyone.

Even though the pandemic has forced us to have simple celebrations the spirit of this Solemn feast remains. People share their joy in distributing kuswar (traditional Christmas sweets) among their loved ones and wishing each other joy and peace of this feast.

Milagres parish celebrated the feast of Christmas in a simple manner this year, with many masses inside the church, so that many can take part in the service not fearing the virus. There were two masses on the eve of Christmas. Fr Bonaventure Nazareth, the parish priest and his team of priests celebrated mass for the faithful and wished them and their family a very happy feast.

Fr Maxim Rosario, from the diocesan estate office, broke the word and explained the significance of Christmas. He said that this feast is a feast of giving. We see this in the events and symbols involved in the feast. God the Father gave his only Son as a gift to this world, Mary and Joseph offered their lives in fulfilling this plan of God, the kings offered gifts, the innkeeper his stable and likewise, we see a lot of giving during this feast. To celebrate this feast meaningfully one needs to inculcate the spirit of giving, that’s when we can truly celebrate Christmas. Giving not what we don’t need, nor what we have in excess, but from the little we have sharing with others and celebrating the feast. This pandemic gives us all an opportunity to share and give and be generous. To give one need not be a prince, but by our generous giving, we live like a prince. Let us thank God for all the gifts that we have received, for keeping us in good health during these times and pray that he may make us generous in service to society.

We wish you a joy-filled Christmas, may the birth of our Saviour bring peace and happiness to you and your family