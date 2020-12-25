Spread the love



















Christmas Greetings from Friends of 3 L

Miramar, Goa: We, the “Friends of 3L (least, last, lost) students and their families” with a heart filled with gratitude wish you and your near and dear ones

Christ centred, grace filled, peace filled, cheerful, and meaningful ‘CHRISTMAS’. Christmas without Christ is a mere Xmas, a meaningless word. Christ is the CENTRE and focus of Christmas and not Santa Clause or anything else.

2020 was a year of grace for us in our mission of 3L. Covid-19 did not hinder us from slowing down or getting discouraged. Rather it brought us together much closer with greater dedication. Persons who are unknown to us joined our tribe on their own. When many were busy with merely sending us good morning or good night messages, we generously reached out to 22 students and their families throughout the year. On 19th December 7 more poor children were added to the 3L community.

In the scenario of Covid-19 pandemic What is Christmas for us in 2020? 3L students became the baby Jesus for us. Their parents (in two cases only the mother is alive) became Mary and Joseph. Their rented or own hut/small home became the crib/manger. We their friends became the shepherds and magi The Christmas hamper given to them became the loving gift. Smiles on their faces seeing our gift became the song of the angels.

Karuna Kurubaru VI Std (lost her father) and Melvin Tete KG. Both live at Porvorim, Goa in rented huts.

Our generosity, broad vision, and goodwill towards 3 L became the shining Christmas Star. Our sharing and caring love for them became the Christmas Tree of hope in their uncertain lives. Their silent thoughts and emotions became Christmas Carols. For us Christmas is not restricted only for a day but for every day,

because Jesus has said “And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age” (Gospel of Matthew. 28:20).

When Jesus is with us it is Christmas for us.

Let us celebrate 2020 Christmas With gratitude and thanksgiving to our Heavenly Father. He sent His Son Jesus, to give us the Good News that He loves and cares all of us. The true meaning of Christmas is aptly described in “The American Magazine, vol. 28 (1889) as follows: “to give up one’s very self – to think only of others – how to bring the greatest happiness to others – that is the true meaning of Christmas.” Let us spread this Good News to others especially the 3 L by our generosity. May Jesus bless us all and increase our tribe of Friends of 3 L.

“Felicem Natalem Christi”. Merry Christmas. Khuxalbhørit Natalam.

Note: I am in ecstasy to see that the phrase 3 L (least, last, lost) which I had coined a few years ago, has been used now by a few and day by day becoming known and accepted.

ABOUT AUTHOR: Fr Pratap Naik S J



Fr. Pratap Naik, S.J., is a Jesuit priest based in Panjim-Goa. He is the director of the Thomas Stephens Konkkni Kendr (TSKK), a research institute working on issues related to the Konkani language, literature, culture and education. The institute is based in Alto Porvorim, on the outskirts of the state capital of Panaji, Goa. Fr Naik was one of the proponents for founding the TSKK. The proposal to do so was brought up before the provincial congregation (one of the official bodies of the Jesuits) in 1978.

TSKK is named after Thomas Stephens, the 16th century English Jesuit priest missionary who came to Goa in 1579 and lived in the region till his death. Stevens authored the Arte da lingoa Canarim, which was written in Portuguese, and was the first printed grammar of what is now called the Konkani language. In 1982 TSKK was registered as a society, and it commenced operation in January 1986 from its former premises at Loyola Hall in Miramar, Goa. Miramar itself is a centre for training young men wanting to become Jesuit priests.