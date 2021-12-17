Christmas Hampers for the ‘Friends of 3L’ Families

Panjim-Goa: With the generous help of “Friends of 3L”, 18 Christmas hampers containing different types of sweets and snacks are prepared. Miss Archana Mallanar, M.Com first year bright student and one of the 3Ls who regularly assists me for typing Konknni research work, helped me to prepare these hampers. From 17th December onwards, we will distribute them to 3L families.

Due to limited resources, this year hampers are slightly smaller in size. If God sends his human Angel to assist, then the distribution of new clothes and provisions will follow. This year eco- friendly jute bags are used for hampers, which are strong and useful for shopping.

” For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” (Gospel of John 3:16) Hence, for us the Friends of 3L Christmas means loving, caring and sharing.