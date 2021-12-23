Christmas Invites to Love and Give up Hate and Indifference – Bishop Dr Peter’s Christmas Message

Mangaluru: The Diocese of Mangalore celebrated the joy of Christmas with journalists at the Bishop’s House Kodialbail here on December 23.

The Christmas cake was cut by the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Dr Peter Paul Saldanha along with the Secretary of Mangalore Diocese Dr John Edward D’Silva, PRO Fr J B Saldanha, Assistant PRO Roy Castelino and Elias Fernandes.

In his Christmas message, Dr Peter Paul Saldanha said, “A warm welcome to all the journalists on the celebration of Christmas, the birth of Jesus. You have been serving society and the Christian community by giving news coverage of the activities in the Mangalore diocese. I thank you for your kind service and rejoice with you on this occasion. I invoke God’s blessing upon you and your family”.

Bishop Dr Peter further said, “Christmas, the birth of Jesus, the son of God, through Virgin Mary, is the only new thing under the sun. It is a unique event, never to be repeated. The angel told the shepherds in that Holy Night, “I bring you good news of great joy”. Indeed, many people experienced “great joy” because they saw God in human form”.

“The name Jesus means “God Saves”. Jesus saves us from our sins and death. He saves us from hatred and violent attitudes. He promotes universal love and fraternity. We are fortunate that we live after his arrival. Jesus himself said, ‘Blessed are your eyes because they see, and your ears because they hear’. Many prophets and righteous men longed to see what you see but did not see it, and to hear what you hear but did not hear it”.

“During the joyful events in our families, we say to our loved ones, “I love you”. What does it mean? It means, “I want you to live”. Since the whole of humanity is our family, to how many persons can we say, “I want you to live”? Today, the greatest tragedy is that the culture of indifference is growing, It is worse than hate. If we love someone, that person has a place in our heart and if we hate the person, he will be in our mind. But if we foster indifference, that person does not exist for us. We do not care, whether he is alive or dead. This is the danger we are in, for many promote Division, violence and death”, said Bishop.

Bishop also said, “Jesus teaches us by example to care and share, to give and forgive our enemies, and never to hate anyone. Hatred and indifference will burn us before it burns others. It destroys our conscience. It destroys the goodness within us. We become “dead people walking”, a kind of zombies. These days, we are talking about “Go Green” for creating a Swachch Bharat. Can we foster a Swachch mind and pure heart without hatred and indifference? Let this Christmas be for us, a challenge to foster a pure heart so that we see God in our neighbour and in nature. Let the people experience great Joy in our presence.”

PRO Fr J B Saldanha delivered the vote of thanks. Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha distributed the Kuswar to the Journalists on the occasion.