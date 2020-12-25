Spread the love



















Christmas Makes Meaning When Celebrated With Destitute’

Bengaluru: Christmas is celebrated lavishly all over the world but when it is celebrated with the destitute and the neglected makes it more meaningful, said Lion Deepak Suman. He was speaking at a Christmas celebration organized by Don Bosco Church in Bangalore on December 24.

Speaking on the occasion Lion Suman, the district governor who was the chief guest at the function said that the attitude that is inclined towards the abandoned were dear to Don Bosco because of which they became privileged to enjoy Christmas ‘unlike those who are deprived.’

Ms Valerie George, president, Rotary Bangalore Kalyan greeted the children on the occasion of Christmas and urged them to have always a thankful heart.

Fr. Aloysius speaking on the occasion said that ‘all of us have to be grateful to the benefactors who have willingly given all that we wanted to have a joyful and meaningful Christmas.’

Fr Aloysius Santiago, the parish priest who was a missionary in Nigeria for some time said Don Bosco Church Lingarajapuram celebrated Christmas with those after the mind and heart of Don Bosco, the underprivileged, marginalized and those on the fringes of the society especially those in the slums of Janakiram Layout.

The celebration ended with the distribution of goodies (contained cake, samosa, tetra pack juice, munch, chocolate and doughnut), blankets, T-shirts, books, toys and lunch.

Fr Aloysius who is also the rector of the community at the parish church and the driving force behind all the celebrations focused and concentrated on the needy thanked the Rotary Bangalore Kalyan (for Blankets), Lions (for books and goodies), Focolare (for Tshirts), HUG (for lunch), Youth of Don Bosco for coordination and organisation. An enterprising person with wide vision who always stands with the poor also thanked various other members of the team including Ameli, Jerry, Ashitha, Reena and Stephen for all the help they rendered for the success of the Christmas programme.

Ln Deepak Suman, District Governor, Lions Club has honoured Fr Santiago for the yeoman services during Covid 19 at a separate function on December 24.