Christmas Spirit Comes Alive Bit Early at GOLDFINCH Hotel during Cake-Mixing Ceremony

Mangaluru: As they say that “Too Many Cooks Spoil the Broth”- but in this case here” Too Many Chefs/Bakers Surely Didn’t Spoil the Cake Mixing”, instead joined together they will be creating some fantastic and delicious cakes come Christmas time. Wouldn’t it be fun to mix lots of colourful cherries, dates, plums and dry fruits together with a bunch of your favourite booze, from Rum, Brandy, Wine, Tequila, Vodka etc? However, the treat is not to savor immediately but to keep ready for the festive season.

With less than two weeks left for Christmas and New Year, one of city’s premier STAR Hotel GOLDFINCH, Mangaluru began its celebrations with the cake mixing ceremony, which was graced by Naveen D’souza- area ward MCC Corporator; Dr John D’silva- Professor in Mathematics and Director of Xavier’s Block, St Aloysius College, Mangaluru; Prasad Kumar Shetty-the Director of Trishul Buildtech Mangaluru; and Eshwar Shetty. Jayanth B-the General Manager of Goldfinch Hotel; Executive Chef- Venkat Rame Gowda; Head Bakers-Narendar & Subratho , HoD’s of various departments; and in-house staff of the hotel also graced the occasion.- and the best part was that they were all geared up with aprons, caps and gloves to take part in the fun-filled ceremony. The event was meticulously and professionally compered by Ms Hema Patil.

Sources reveal that, the History of the cake-mixing ceremony dates back to the 17th century, when it marked the arrival of the harvest season. During this time lots of fruits and nuts were harvested and prepared to go into the making of the traditional plum cake. The mix was saved up for the next harvest season with the hope that the coming year would bring with it another abundant year. This ceremony quickly metamorphosed to a close affair, with the family sitting together and soaking dry fruits in wine or rum and hoping that the fine flavor fills their Christmas with delectable sweetness.

It’s indeed nice to see that the American/European tradition has invaded the City and everyone who took part in this Cake-Mixing ceremony seemed to be in full spirit of true Christmas. Few kilos of assorted dry fruits, dates, plums etc mixed with cinnamon, nutmeg and generous amounts of liquor like Rum, Brandy, Whiskey, red and white wine, and stored in a container until the festive season. This marinated assortment of dry fruits will be incorporated when baking of plum cakes and puddings starts when the days reach closer to December Day (25 December). The longer the mix is kept, the tastier the cake will be, said one of the chefs of the hotel.

Yes, Christmas is no fun without the traditional Christmas cake; and making this cake is not a quick, easy simple step. Preparations begin months in advance. The first step towards making the cake is the mixing process, formally called the ‘Cake Mixing Ceremony’, a ritual religiously followed the world over and said to be a harbinger of good tidings and happiness. And locally, GOLDFINCH HOTEL had its “Cake-Mixing Ceremony” at the Silver Bells Hall, all glittered with Christmas decorations and goodies.. The traditional cake-mixing ceremony conducted every year by the Hotel for the last few years, saw the Chefs/bakers, managers, guests equipped with gloves, and engaging themselves adding varied alcoholic beverages to a generous quantity of dry fruits, tossing and coating the entire mixture in a massive vessel. Wine, rum, vodka, whisky, along with mounds of black raisins, brown dates, red cherries, cashews, cardamom and other exotic spices went in the cake-mixing ceremony.The more to mix, the merrier the feat.

That done, Executive Chef, Head Bakers and their merry band of men in to complete the mixing as it was now all down to muscle power! A load of fun and a load of work, all amidst great cheer and fervour. The holiday season was rung in under the watchful eye of the Executive Chef , summoned in by the Hotel’s General Manager, each time before any culinary move was made! It should be noted that be it representing the harvest season or being a reason for family gathering, the cake-mixing ceremony successfully marks the onset of Christmas season. While the cake-mixing ritual has now acquired a social face, it has not diluted its religious importance, and it remains to be one of the most awaited events in Christian household, which marks the onset of the Christmas season.

While the Cake mixing ceremony is a sort of warming up to Christmas time, it surely does more than just that. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, GM of Hotel Jayanth said, ” This ceremony brings in the rhythm of Christmas, not only here at the Hotel, but all over the world. The efforts put in by the chefs and bakers behind this cake-mixing will make the cakes yummy. The punchline of Goldfinch Hotel is to celebrate life, and we always try to put smiles on peoples faces. This ceremony is basically to bring in the Christmas festive mood and make merry. People who will get these cakes during the festive season will be in for a pleasant surprise too.”

Though history talks about it as a harvest ceremony, however, today cake-mixing is seen more in the modern day context. And celebrating it as an occasion of social gathering and celebration is more relevant. It is in itself very old and so it can too be called the history of the ceremony. This ritual in fact marks the beginning of a very busy year for the baking industry. Hotels and bakeries celebrate it in a big way. Seems like the cake mixing ceremony at Goldfinch Hotel has become an event in the calendar when the staff really bonds with each other. Donning gloves and white aprons, the ritual of pouring and mixing the wine into the chopped fruit is performed with much enthusiasm and gaiety. And the flavor of dry fruits mixing with wine is an experience in itself. I felt 0verwhelmed to cover the event, and I can’t wait to savour a few delicious cakes when they are ready before Christmas, and also buy a few cakes and share/gift them to my relatives and friends.

After the cake mixing was done, the entire mixture was sealed in airtight containers and left to mature around till Christmas. It is learnt that around 20 December or so, the cake baking will start. This practice is followed in several western countries and it has become an annual celebratory ritual even at Goldfinch. After the specified duration, the entire mixture is blended with cake batter and baked to unveil the traditional cake for the people. During this Christmas season we all cherish this celebration because it sets the festive mood in. Though it doesn’t have any religious connotation, it continued as it is the first gathering .

Now that the cake-mixing is ready, and delicious and yummy Christmas cakes will be created a few days before Christmas, GOLDFINCH Hotel requests all you cake lovers to stop by at the Hotel, and take home one of their cakes meticulously prepared by the in-house chefs and bakers. Christmas has already come early at the Goldfinch! Under the guidance of the Executive Chef and his team of Bakers and with help also taken from assistant chefs who have got this cake-mixing ready, they will be all set to create some delicious and mouth-watering cakes come Christmas time until we ring in the New Year 2022..

FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT CAKE-MIXING, ASSORTED FLAVORS OF CAKES AND ORDERING PLEASE CALL 9900766703 (General Manager)