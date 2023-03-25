Church musicians from Mangalore Diocese attend Musical Instrument Workshop

Mangaluru: The commission for Liturgy and Commission for Social Communication of the Diocese of Mangalore organised “House of Worship”, a half-a-day workshop on musical instruments on March 26, 2023, at Shanthi Kiran Hall, Pastoral Centre Mangaluru.

The workshop was organised in association with Music Square, Mangaluru, a brand shop of Yamaha India. As many as 50 interested church musicians from 20 parishes and religious institutions made use of this free workshop. Some religious sisters and seminarians also participated in the same.

Fr Vijay Machado, Director, Mangala Jyothi in his opening remarks, said, “Music is integral to our liturgical worship”. He said that music at Mass is very important. It is not simply a performance by a soloist or choir, a background to accompany our prayer, or a means to create a mood. “More than owning a musical instrument, musicians of the church choir must know how to handle the piano or keyboard. This workshop will enhance your skills”, Fr Vijay added.

Ryutaro Watanabe (Japan), Marketing Executive of Yamaha India, greeted the participants. Glen Fernandes from Goa was the main resource person who gave a demo of the keyboard and Guitar. He also clarified the doubts of participants.

The workshop was coordinated by Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Director of Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore, Fr Vijay Machado, Director of Mangala Jyothi and Mr David Mathew, team member of Yamaha IBD.

Report By Fr Anil Fernandes, Pics by Vijay Omzoor

