Churches Misleading People taking Covid Vaccines – MP Shobha Karandlaje

Chikkamgaluru: Udupi-Chikkamaglauru MP Shobha Karandlaje has made a controversial statement against Christians saying that Churches were advising people not to take Covid Vaccines.

Speaking to media persons on May 19 in Chikkamagaluru Shobha said, “Some churches in Mudigere and Aldur in Chikkamagaluru district are misleading converted Christians in Dalit Colonies. The churches were advising people not to receive Covid Vaccines.”

She further said, “I am not saying that all Catholic Churches are doing it but its other denominations like Protestants and Pentecostal churches were misleading people. The Government should look into the matter seriously and action should be taken against them”, she said.

