CID probe into police atrocity on Dalit Koraga community an eye wash: UT Khader



Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress on Monday dubbed the order of investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the alleged police atrocities on Dalit Koraga community members as an eye wash.

Speaking to reporters, former minister and senior Congress leader U.T. Khader said that the probe must be conducted by a sitting or retired district judge.

“The government has handed over the investigation to CID. But when all accused persons are police officers, we cannot expect justice from the CID which is a wing of the state police department. The probe must be conducted by either a sitting or a retired judge,” he said.

On December 27, the police in Udupi district allegedly barged into a ‘mehendi’ ceremony organised in the Koraga community locality in Kotatottu village in Kundapur city and attacked the bridegroom and guests for playing DJ music. It is alleged that the police acted on behalf of upper caste people who live in the adjacent areas.

Earlier, oppositon leader Siddaramaiah had charged that the Karnataka police had planned the attack on Dalit Koraga community.

“The police foisted cases on Koraga community members who were victims of police atrocity. This gives room for enough suspicion that the attack on the community was planned by the police department,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah also urged the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take action against the police personnel responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has paid a visit to the locality and assured of action.