CII hosts Session on ‘Navigating New Normal: Building Resilience, Finding Opportunities 

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Mangaluru District Council hosts Session on ‘Navigating New Normal: Building Resilience, Finding Opportunities & Managing Growth’

Mangaluru: There were two sessions on ” ‘Navigating New Normal: Building Resilience, Finding Opportunities and Managing Growth’ hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Mangaluru District Council, where the First session was addressed by Arjun M Ranga-Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council & Managing Director, N Ranga Rao & Sons Pvt Ltd; and Kamal Bali-Deputy Chairman, CII Southern Region & President & Managing Director, VOLVO Group India Pvt Ltd. The welcome remarks for the First session was delivered by Gaurav Hegde-Chairman, CII Mangaluru District Council & Managing director, G R Stone specialities Pvt Ltd, Mangaluru, who gave brief details of the function and projects undertaken by CII Mangaluru and the closing remarks were given by Praveen Kalbhavi-Vice Chairman, CII Mangaluru District Council and CEO, Novigo Solutions Pvt Ltd, Mangaluru.



During the Second session, Kamal Bali spoke on “Leading through Disruptions”; T Sudhakar Pai- deputy Chairman, CII Karnataka and Chairman/Managing Director of Kurlon Ltd whos spoke on “Building Sustainable Business Models’; Arjun M Ranga spoke on “Building Resilience, Finding Opportunities & Managing Growth”; and Ms Supriya Salian – Chairperson, CII Mysore Zone and Managing Director of Plansee High-Performance Materials Pvt Ltd. The opening remarks were delivered by Jeevan Saldanha- Immediate Past Chairman, CII Mangaluru District Council & Managing Director, Spectrum Industries, Mangaluru, and the closing remarks were given by Prakash Kalbavi-Past Chairman, CII Mangaluru District Council & Director, Kalbavi Cashews, Mangaluru

GAURAV HEGDE

In his opening remarks, Jeevan Saldanha said, ” Covid had resulted in a great disruption of the way the world worked. People lost jobs, some had to work from home and children could not attend school. They were probably the most impacted due to loss of schooling and social interaction during their formative years. Companies had to transform themselves to manage their workforce remotely and the work from home concept gained traction and became the norm in some industries, especially the IT Industry”.

JEEVAN SALDANHA

“Greater experience with remote working and flexible work hours is changing expectations of how, when and where employees will work. This is challenging how firms maintain company culture, creativity, identity and motivate their employees. Business owners need to Communicate not only their decisions but also the rationale for them clearly and frequently. Authentic actions by business leaders will demonstrate to employees a company’s genuine commitment to their workforce and their clients. One has to Stay nimble as situations change and adapt to the changing conditions and new information rather than returning to the old playbook; added Saldanha.

ARJUN M RANGA

He further said, “Investment into renewables will be considered a component of energy security – and political stability. Therefore, the rapid development of these technologies are needed for a green transition and to secure access to resources and resource diversification and this provides great opportunities to companies in these areas especially in renewables. Governments and corporations are looking to increase supply chain resilience. There will be increased export controls over sensitive equipment, software and technology which is here to stay. Corporate actors are taking a stand by shifting production facilities too. CII with its vast expertise and resources has been partnering the Central and State Governments in its efforts to bring in normalcy and accelerate growth by helping it to frame critical policy initiatives”.

PRAVEEN KALBHAVI

“The 10 Centres of Excellence of CII spread across the country, provide world class training and support to Govts and Industries to overcome the challenges that they face in the present scenario. The services range from providing networking opportunities with other business organizations, institutions, governments, political and business leaders; participation in industrial and business missions; seminars, training programmes, conferences and opportunities to involve in social sector activities. Today Building resilience and developing a post-crisis strategy to seize emerging opportunities is important for a successful future. In the face of the challenges undergone over the last years, resilience is a vital necessity”said Saldanha..

KAMAL BALI

While concluding he said, “Embracing technology and Digitisation as well as adoption of systems in Purchase, Inventory Management and the manufacturing process are the key to survival for SMEs. E-commerce is one of the best platforms for sales and can help you to expand your business, reach to wider markets and to steady the boat. Companies need to stay the course and Slow and Steady as well as controlled growth is the need of the hour for companies to Manage their future growth. Today’s discussion will cover the topic of how leaders and companies have managed through these Disruptions and worked on creating sustainable business models and their businesses can now look to their long term goals as well as how these new innovations can be developed further into various opportunities for growth”.

PRAKASH KALBAVI

During the discussion on “Navigating & Leading through these disruptive times”, Kamal Bali drew the audience’s attention to the mega trends that are reshaping our future landscape. He specifically alluded to the following seven mega trends:-

1. Uncertainty is the new reality, given multiple pathways with different risks and rewards, further complicated by geopolitical shifts, polarization and alignments between various regions. These do impact socio-economic imperatives. He mentioned that the only way to manage and lead in these uncertain times is by being Agile and Adaptable.

2. Demands of Holistic Sustainability, and the growing imperative of being environmentally friendly, socially inclusive and economically efficient (circular) and ethical.

3. Technology disruptions driven by Digitalization, Non-fossil energy transition, Automation, Data and Connectivity, New transport concepts for hub to hub and last mile, Regulations, etc

4. Increasingly customers want solutions and outcomes and not products per se. This will mean the need to collaborate and partner with others (including competition in some cases) to be able to provide increased value to the consumers. This means the need for greater transparency & trust amongst stakeholders.

5. Transformation of organization culture towards far greater employee and people practices would decide the organization’s success in the emerging world. The need for empathy, care, respect, optimism and a clear higher organization purpose would be very accentuated, and added.

6. The ongoing rebalancing of global value chains has the potential to provide an unprecedented fillip to India’s manufacturing ecosystem. This is India’s opportunity to become a manufacturing powerhouse and take the share of manufacturing in our GDP to 25% over the next three years. However, we have to fix a number of things in this regard when it comes to our MSME’s and ease of doing business and CII’s Centres of Excellence can be leveraged for our competitiveness and Sustainability pathways.

T SUDHAKAR PAI

Finally, he reiterated that if the past was about competition, the future is all about collaboration. Also, employees’ first approach will need to get primacy, as that only can guarantee customer success in these uncertain times.

Ms SUPRIYA SALIAN

The STAR ATTRACTION of the session Ms Supriya Salian shared her thoughts on the topic of Navigating the new normal. She shared her personal journey over the last two years – running a manufacturing company with 500 people through the COVID crisis. Having come out of the crises stronger,she talked about her learnings which would help her be more prepared for a future world – which will always be filled with uncertainties.

She talked about developing organisations where employees trust each other , are empowered to take decisions and are constantly innovating – even if it means small improvements over yesterday and leaders being courageous . The pandemic has also brought out important issues like mental health and wellbeing into open discussions – and these topics should continue to be important in the new normal. The only way to navigate the New normal she Said – was to embrace it openly , and learn to enjoy its surprises .

ABOUT CONFEDERATION OF INDIAN INDUSTRY (CII) :

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering Industry, Government and civil society, through advisory and consultative processes. CII is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organization, with over 9000 members from the private as well as public sectors, including SMEs and MNCs, and an indirect membership of over 300,000 enterprises from 294 national and regional sectoral industry bodies.

For more than 125 years, CII has been engaged in shaping India’s development journey and works proactively on transforming Indian Industry’s engagement in national development. CII charts change by working closely with Government on policy issues, interfacing with thought leaders, and enhancing efficiency, competitiveness and business opportunities for industry through a range of specialized services and strategic global linkages. It also provides a platform for consensus-building and networking on key issues.

Extending its agenda beyond business, CII assists industry to identify and execute corporate citizenship programmes. Partnerships with civil society organizations carry forward corporate initiatives for integrated and inclusive development across diverse domains including affirmative action, livelihoods, diversity management, skill development, empowerment of women, and sustainable development, to name a few.