CII Mangalore 2022 Annual Day Public Session on ‘Leadership In A Fluid World Order’

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mangalore Chapter 2022 Annual Day Public Session on Leadership In A Fluid World Order, held at Hotel Ocean Pearl. Also, change over of New Chairman of CII for 2022-23-Outgoing Chairman Jeevan Saldanha hands over the post to Incoming Chairman Gaurav Hegde

Mangaluru: On the occasion of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mangalore Chapter 2022 Annual Day Public Session on Leadership In A Fluid World Order , at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru, Gaurav Hegde, Managing Director, GR Stone Specialties Pvt Ltd. took over as the Chairman of CII Mangalore District Council for the year 2022-23, from the Chairmanship from Jeevan Saldanha, MD, Spectrum Industries. Praveen Kalbhavi, CEO of Novigo Solutions Pvt Ltd took over as the Vice Chairman of CII Mangalore District Council for the year 2022-23.

The CII Initiatives in Dakshina Kannada is that it is working closely with the District administrations of the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in various activities, particularly for the promotion of industries, IT sector and Tourism. Also, will work closely in improving the health sector infrastructure in these districts. CII is supporting the initiatives of their affiliated associations such as the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), Kanara Industries Association (KIA), Karnataka Cashew Manufacturers Association (KCMA), District Small Industries Association (DSIA) and work with them in their engagements with State Government and the Government of India.

On the occasion on 5 March, a digital platform was launched which would showcase the products OF MSMEs and services available from the local industries in these two districts as a VOCAL FOR LOCAL initiative. Similarly, on the same platform, CII will be providing the details of all the IT companies in the two districts, the type of resources required for these companies and will also provide the details of the resources available. Earlier, CII had Young Entrepreneurs group, Yi Mangalore Chapter lead by Dikshit Rai, CEO, CodeCraft Technologies Pvt Ltd and Ashith B Hegde, MD, Arkive Technologies Pvt Ltd which had an Annual Day on 29th December 2021 and Ashith B Hegde had taken took over as new Chapter Chair and Ms Sameeksha Shetty, Partner Hayka Global, took over as Co-Chairperson for the year 2022.

The guests/Speakers for CII Mangalore 2022 Annual Day Public Session on ‘Leadership In A Fluid World Order’ were, K Prakash Rao- past Chairman, CII Mangalore and Managing Director of Kalbavi Cashews, Mangaluru; Ramesh Ramadurai- Chairman, CII Karnataka and Managing director of 3M India Ltd; and two guests spoke online, namely Kamal Bali- Past Chairman, CII Karnataka and Managing Director, VOLVO India Pvt Ltd; and Dr N Muthukumar -the pas chairman CII Karnataka and Mysuru and President/Executive Director, Meritor HVS India Pvt Ltd. On the occasion ,CII Mangaluru launched a digital platform to showcase the products of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and services available from the local industries in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts as a vocal for local initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, outgoing president of CII_Mangaluru chapter Jeevan Saldanha said, ” CII priorities were to support the District Administration, Hospitals, Covid Patients, Vaccination Drives, than the regular CII activities – such as meetings, programmes, workshops etc. I understand that Leadership is required when there is a crisis to manage – to guide the fellow human beings to a few more comfort zones – to talk for them to the Authority – to step out as the first person towards the risky roads when nobody dares to step out.. I think I got a chance to prove that, along with my colleagues. Going forward with our Priorities at CII Mangalore were Setting up a Centre of Excellence for Health Sciences. Connectivity is a major issue and CII can play a role, especially regarding the proposed four laning and the tunnel project. A double electrified rail line with a new alignment via Shravanabelagola proposed by CII will help to cover the distance to Bangalore in about 5 to 6 hours time. This will be a game-changer in connectivity for passengers and goods.”

Saldanha further said, “CII is launching a Trade Facilitation Portal for DK and Udupi in order to promote Local Industries and Services and showcase the local IT potential and opportunities. These kinds of Initiatives especially during the pandemic will help local businesses to overcome the situation and thrive. CII should also take up Incubation of Startups and Mentoring and involve itself in CEOL and other Centres so that the students can benefit from its extensive reach in Bangalore, Mysore and the National level and become successful Entrepreneurs. CEOs or leaders must not only maintain their firm’s current standing but also constantly keep learning and adapting to the changes. Leadership roles have evolved and extended significantly due to the changes in the business environment impacting the world today. Established organizations using tried and tested business models are being constantly challenged by new and innovative companies on ways of doing business, engaging with their clients and connecting with society and other stakeholders at large. To my understanding, I clearly can say that the future of the industry will be very dynamic”.

“While concluding, here are a few points that I want to highlight : Agility will be the key for the future leaders: To learn fast and adapt fast; Technology and Rapid pace of change in technology – Innovation will hold the key for growth; Increasing Role of Digitalisation in business; Role of Sustainability will continue to increase and leaders cannot ignore that; Need to create a mechanism for Re-Skilling; Corporates to focus on strong Governance mechanism”said Jeevan Saldanha.

The incoming chairman of Mangaluru CII, Gaurav Hegde said, “NMPT being one of the major ports in this region which is an asset of the coastal region of Karnataka, has to be utilized to its full capacity by improving the EXIM Trade. CII is also proposing to organize a major KARNATAKA PORT CONFERENCE involving all stakeholders to deliberate on making NMPT a true GATEWAY OF KARNATAKA. One of the urgent and key infrastructure upgrades required is the Port Connectivity. CII will work with the Ministry of Surface Transport to get faster BANGALORE- MANGALORE connectivity – both by Road and Rail – be it the Tunnel project for Shiradi Ghat, Development of other hinterland connectivity and re-aligning railway route between Subramanya road and Sakleshpur with doubling and electrification of the entire route from Mangalore to Bangalore, which can be part of the PMs Gati Shakti scheme”.

“CII is also working with KDEM (Karnataka Digital Economy Mission) Mangalore cluster, a government of Karnataka initiative for expansion of IT companies and will work beyond Bengaluru promoting Mangalore as a FINTECH Hub. CII is also proposing a CENTER OF EXCELLENCE (CoE) for health sciences in Mangalore with the support of the District Administration and Govt of Karnataka with an aim of Technology up-gradation, Research along with SKILLING and UPSKILLING the existing and new resources available in the health sector. INDUSTRY- ACADEMIA interaction will be our key focus for better collaboration of the industry with academic institutions in helping them prepare industry-ready students. Industry must also utilize the talent available in our Academia and try to create a platform for “innovations and resolution” of the problem statements of the MSME sector” added Hegde.

He further said, “CII has also initiated a pilot project called “INUNITY” which is an entrepreneurship development program where the students are selected from various technical and non-technical institutions and these students will undergo training, mentoring and hand holding for their projects. This is to bring out the innovative concepts from these students and create a STARTUP environment in the district. This program will be re-launched this year in a bigger scale to allow greater participation of all institutions of the district. Also, CII is also working with institutions in the preparation of the syllabus, giving students more exposure to the industries and providing a platform for the internship for the students as required under the NEW EDUCATION POLICY (NEP)”.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Ramadurai- Chairman, CII Karnataka and Managing director of 3M India Ltd said, “In an organization like CII, continuity of goals over multiple years is important to make a sustainable impact. CII’s 2020 theme was centred on Lives, Livelihood and Growth. The 2021 theme was centered on Competitiveness, Growth, Sustainability and Technology. I do not know what the 2022 theme will be, but we all know that we have to work with speed and agility to drive growth and that growth must be sustainable, equitable and inclusive. To prosper as a society, our economic growth has to be balanced with dramatic improvement in all aspects of human development”.

Ramesh Ramadurai- Chairman, CII Karnataka and Managing director of 3M India Ltd

“The government in its recent budget has placed a strong emphasis on an investment-led approach, with focus on infrastructure. This has raised optimism amongst industry players. For sure, we are seeing month-on-month volatility in growth figures, whether GDP or IIP. Elevated levels of commodity prices, increases in logistics costs and supply chain bottlenecks continue to pose challenges to the industry. It is often said that we should focus on what we can control. Despite that, we must build the habit and institutional resilience to withstand these headwinds. We should stay squarely focused on the medium and long-term growth opportunities. We are all blessed to be in Karnataka, a state with a proud heritage, strong educational institutions, strong human potential, solid base of industries, leadership in many new and high growth sectors, and a solid partnership with Government,” he added.

Ramesh Ramadurai further said, “Commitment to safe and sustainable operations through environmental stewardship, hazard reduction and full compliance. These are not only the right things to do, but they will also provide you with a competitive advantage, especially if you are part of a global value chain. Have a continuous focus on waste and cost reduction, while improving output. Develop a deep understanding of your customers and provide high quality and differentiated customer experience, irrespective of your sales channels. Focus on the soft skills of your people and cultural aspects of the workplace. Diversity will become increasingly important. The vision of CII is to contribute to long term nation-building and be a bridge between industry and the government. CII will continue to advance the interests of its members through its advocacy and business promotion efforts. I would like to remind you again that CII’s four pillars are policy advocacy, business development services, nurturing competitiveness and connecting with society”.

K Prakash Rao-the past chairman of CII Mangaluru, and Managing Director of Kalbavi Cashews, Managluru also spoke and gave a brief on the achievements made by local CII. Praveen Kalbavi- Praveen Kalbavi-the incoming Vice Chairman of CII Mangalore District Council for the year 2022-23 delivered the vote of thanks, which was followed by a fellowship & sumptuous dinner. The principal sponsor of the event was: SPECTRUM INDUSTRIES, Mangaluru; Co-Sponsored by Westline Group; and Associate Sponsors-IDEAL ICE CREAM; ORB Energy and Canara Bank.

GAURAV HEGDE is the Managing Director of G R Stones Specialties Pvt. Ltd., established in the year 1996 and has been working in his capacity since its launch. G.R. Stones are the manufacturers and suppliers of highly precise, fine quality granite tiles, granite slabs, marbles and other stones, located in Baikampady Industrial Area, Mangaluru. He is also the co-founder of Adventure Worx services & products India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru established in 2006, which specializes in the manufacture of gear, accessories & consultation services for various adventure activities.

He was the Vice Chairman, CII Mangalore (2019 – 2022); President of Kanara Small Industries Association, Mangalore (2017-2019); Secretary of Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry, (2015 – 2016); Secretary of Kanara Surfing & Water Sports Promotion Council; Joint Secretaryof Surfing Federation of India In-charge of West Zone; and Trustee of Golden Sports Foundation. GSF is constantly working towards the promotion and development of sports activities in the region

