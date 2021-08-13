CII-Mluru Chapter Donates Rs 42.32 Lakh Worth Beds & Equipments for New Wenlock ICU Block

Spread the love



















Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Mangaluru Chapter Donates Rs 42.32 Lakh Worth Beds & Equipments for New Wenlock ICU Block, which was inaugurated by CM Basavaraj S Bommai

Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, after landing at Mangaluru International Airport at 10.45 am on Thursday, 12 August 2021 had a busy schedule, where he first inaugurated the new ICU of Medicine Section of district Wenlock hospital. This state-of-the-Art facility has a 32-bed ICU which is built at a cost of Rs 124.5 lakh grant under SDRF. The new facility is in addition to the already functioning 35-bed ICU, which is built under Smart City project. The ICU is equipped with ventilators, monitors and necessary medical instruments. The ventilators can be used in the treatment of children and adults. The ultra-modern central monitoring unit can monitor ventilator parameters from one spot. The medical equipment for ICU, Fowler’s Cot etc is donated by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Mangaluru Chapter at a cost of Rs 42.32 lakh

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Jeevan Saldanha, the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Mangaluru Chapter said, “When the District Administration decided to build a New ICU Ward, CII Mangalore and it’s members readily came forward to donate and equip the Ward with ICU Beds and other life support equipment, as it was the need of the hour, especially considering the situation due to the Covid pandemic. We are happy that the New ICU Ward has come out to truly World Class standards as this will help the general public in future too and this was also appreciated by the Honourable Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. CII will be undertaking many more community projects in the future

“As India marches towards its 75th year of Independence in 2022, CII, with the Theme for 2021-22 as Building India for a New World: Competitiveness, Growth, Sustainability, Technology, rededicates itself to meeting the aspirations of citizens for a morally, economically and technologically advanced country in partnership with the Government, Industry and all stakeholders. With 62 offices, including 10 Centres of Excellence, in India, and 8 overseas offices in Australia, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia, Singapore, UAE, UK, and USA, as well as institutional partnerships with 394 counterpart organizations in 133 countries, CII serves as a reference point for Indian industry and the international business community. Amid the pandemic’s second wave, Karnataka has set up a task force with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to jointly fight the Covid surge in the state” added Jeevan Saldanha.

L-R : Jeevan Saldanha-Chairman of CII, and Shyam Hebbar-Director of Diya Systems Pvt Ltd.

THE LIST OF CII CONTRIBUTORS TO WENLOCK HOSPITAL ICU WARD :

United Breweries Ltd -Rs 10,50,000 towards 35 ICU Beds MUL

Diya systems- Rs 9,00,000 towards 30 ICU Beds

CII Foundation, Delhi -Rs 5,40,000 for Multipara Monitors

Semnox Solutions Pvt. Ltd- Rs 3,00,000 for Defibrillator -1 No. & ECG Machines- 2 Nos

Gwasf, baikampady-Rs 3,00,000 for Wheelchairs, Stretchers, Network Cables Etc.

Konkan Speciality Polyproducts Pvt LTD-Rs 2,15,000 for Multipara Monitors

Novigo Solutions-Rs 2,15,000; Arkieva supply chain Technologies-Rs 2,00,000 ; Kalbhavi Cashews-Rs 1,00,000; Spectrum Industries-Rs 1,00,000; MMPs-Rs 1,00,000; Aruna Masala-Rs 1,00,000; Amit Cashews-Rs 50,000; KSIA-Rs 50,000; DSIA-Rs 50,000 : all these donations towards the purchase Multipara Monitors

Total amount of donation : Rs 42,70,000



ITEMS DONATED TO WENLOCK HOSPITAL COVID ICU WARD :

ICU Beds with 4” mattress – 65 Nos : Cost Rs19,50,000

12” Multipara Patient ICU Monitors with stand – 15 Nos for Central Nursing Station with Network cabling, PC, Software and 32” display monitor : Rs 17,66,373

Deffibulator – 1 No.; ECG machines – 2 Nos; SS mobile Stretchers- 5 Nos; SS Wheelchairs – 5 Nos : Rs 3,00,000; Rs 2.16,600. Total : 42,32,973

ABOUT CONFEDERATION OF INDIAN INDUSTRY (CII) :

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering Industry, Government and civil society, through advisory and consultative processes. CII is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organization, with over 9000 members from the private as well as public sectors, including SMEs and MNCs, and an indirect membership of over 300,000 enterprises from 294 national and regional sectoral industry bodies.

For more than 125 years, CII has been engaged in shaping India’s development journey and works proactively on transforming Indian Industry’s engagement in national development. CII charts change by working closely with Government on policy issues, interfacing with thought leaders, and enhancing efficiency, competitiveness and business opportunities for industry through a range of specialized services and strategic global linkages. It also provides a platform for consensus-building and networking on key issues.

Extending its agenda beyond business, CII assists industry to identify and execute corporate citizenship programmes. Partnerships with civil society organizations carry forward corporate initiatives for integrated and inclusive development across diverse domains including affirmative action, livelihoods, diversity management, skill development, empowerment of women, and sustainable development, to name a few.

Like this: Like Loading...