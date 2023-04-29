CII Young Indians Mangalore holds Youth 20 Dailogues at Alva’s

Moodbidri: Former Jyoti Labs Joint Managing Director and Founder UK & Co, Ullas Kamath urged the young people, ‘Instead of looking for a job, create it’. He was speaking at the program jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, G20 India 2023, Young Indians Mangalore Unit, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Y20 in collaboration with Alva’s Education Foundation, a brainstorming session on a dialogue between young Indian achievers towards the reimagining business for future’ on Saturday as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, here at AIET Auditorium, Mijar.

Ullas Kamath further added amidst, India is emerging as the third-largest economic power in the world, and the gap between the rich and the poor is widening. The youth should be aware of gender equality, environmental pollution and freedom from hunger and only then the sustainable development is possible. India is going through a huge digital revolution and the government itself is taking steps towards digitalization. The country’s share in the global digital payment system is more than 45 per cent. He reminisced about the economic growth that India, which used to be called a poor, backward and third economy, is now taking strides to become a developed nation with progress.

Alva’s Education Foundation Trustee Vivek Alva said that awareness needs to be created about the environment. If it would have been the religion, people would have fought for it.

