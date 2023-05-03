CIL Observes Leopard Day At Pilikula

Mangalore: Given creating awareness among children on Wildlife conservation, the city-based NGO Centre for Integrated Learning(CIL) observed International Leopard Day in a meaningful manner with an interactive session on “All About Wildlife With Prashamsa” at Pilikula Nisargadhama on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

Interacting with children, Wildlife Biologist and Scientific Officer at Pilikula, Ms Prashamsa Bhandary highlighted the major reasons for the reduction in the population of wild species and stressed the need for serious efforts to conserve Wildlife.

She said that greater awareness and education of the people on different aspects of maintaining the ecological balance was the need of the hour. Children can also contribute in their way by learning about different animal species and their role in our ecosystem, she added.

Prashamsa then took the children who were drawn from different schools as part of the CIL Leadership Camp, around the Pilikula Zoological Park and explained the role of the Zoo in the conservation of wildlife.

Executive Director of CIL Sachitha Nandagopal and Convener Srinivasan Nandagopal were present on the occasion.

International Leopard Day is celebrated every year on May 3 to create awareness about Leopards and how vulnerable the species is in the changing times globally.

Like this: Like Loading...