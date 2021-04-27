Spread the love



















Cinemas reopen across Italy as restrictions loosened



Rome: Countless cinemas in Italy reopened their doors on Monday after a month-long coronavirus-related closure.

Milan’s Beltrade cinema celebrated its reopening very early in the morning with Nanni Moretti’s comedy “Caro Diario” (“Dear Diary”), the DPA news agency reported.

Tickets were sold out, the ANSA news agency reported. People had queued up since dawn, one of the organisers, Monica Naldi, was quoted as saying.

Only several dozen spectators were allowed into the venue. Masks and a minimum distance were required.

The government in Rome has eased restrictions on cinemas, theatres, opera houses and concert halls in regions with moderate coronavirus infection rates from April 26.

Venues can open at half capacity, with a maximum of 500 guests allowed inside and a maximum of 1,000 spectators allowed outside.

Critics have, however, warned of the risks of opening up cultural institutions.