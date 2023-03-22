Circle in Bondel to be Named after Poet Sarvajna at a Whopping Cost of Rs 45 Lakhs! The same Rs 45 lakhs could have been used to fix some of the bad roads and faulty drainages etc in the City. Oh, well-everyone is looking to make a few extra bucks on such kind of projects, keeping in mind the BJP 40% commission tactics?

Mangaluru: The officials of Mangaluru City Corporation including the Mayor under the guidance of MLA Vedavyas Kamath who are on a spree of renaming Circles in the City, have yet another circle to be renamed, thereby adding another feather to their cap. Their first preference on their agenda is to find where to find a circle and rename it, while there are burning issues of bad roads, faulty drainage, overflowing manholes etc- and at the moment the piling of garbage due to the strike by sanitation workers. However, silly projects of Renaming Circles on people of their choice have been their top priority, while turning a blind eye to other civic issues.

It is learnt that the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (Muda) is developing a circle in Bondel dedicated to poet Sarvajna. The Sarvajna circle is being developed at an approximate cost of Rs 45 lakh and will be inaugurated soon as per Muda chairman Ravishankar Mijar. Speaking to the media he had said that Kannada literature is inconceivable without poet Sarvajna. His poetry is so popular that he is quoted and his poems are recited on numerous occasions.

The circle will have a 5.5 feet statue of Poet Sarvajna in a standing posture on a pedestal. Some of his famous pithy three-line poems known as ‘tripods’, will also find a place on the circle. This is an attempt to spread awareness among children about the great poet. The circle is being developed on similar lines to the Brahmashree Narayana Guru circle, which was inaugurated in the city last year, he said.

