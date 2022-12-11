CISF at Mangaluru Airport gets Bomb Detection and Disposal Equipment



Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) as part of its continued focus on security, handed over specialized Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad equipment to the Airport Security Group (ASG) of CISF. The state-of-the-art equipment will aid the ASG personnel tasked with maintaining the security of the airport deal with any nefarious designs by individuals or organizations involving explosives at the airport.

Rajiv Kumar Rai, Regional Director, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) dedicated the equipment at a simple ceremony at Mangaluru International Airport on December 7. The provision of the assorted security equipment is in line with the commitment of the airport to meet all critical security requirements of CISF (ASG) on priority and its own philosophy to give the utmost prominence to the security of the airport.

Mangaluru International Airport earlier this year had also dedicated a bullet resistant vehicle for use by ASG personnel, making it the first sensitive airport outside the metropolises in India to handover this state-of-the-art vehicle to CISF. Likewise, MIA had also set up a state-of-the art Security Operations Control Centre manned by the ASG personnel that helps them maintain a hawk’s eye over all areas of the airport.