CISF Soldier from Kalathur Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Udupi: A CISF soldier from Kalathur in Udupi District died on duty due to cardiac arrest on Saturday, November 6 in the north Indian state of Jharkhand.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar Karkada (50) a resident of Kalathur, Chandranagara Kannadarabettu. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two brothers and two sisters.

Naveen was serving as head constable in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for 29 years. He had served in various CISF bases in the country like Bihar, Ranchi, Delhi, Mysuru and Nagpur.

