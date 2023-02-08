Citizens Meet ADGP Alok Kumar with Genuine Personal or Other Grievances Related to Police Dept

Citizens Meet Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law & Order, Alok Kumar with Genuine Personal or Other Grievances Related to Police Department- “People from Dakshina Kannada can meet me on Thursday, 9 February at 7 pm, and citizens from Mangaluru can meet me on Friday, 10 February at 11 am, both at IGP -Western Range Office, Mangaluru”, tweeted ADGP.

Mangaluru: As per the tweet, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law & Order Alok Kumar will be in Mangaluru to meet the citizens/public of Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru City on Thursday and Friday.

In his tweet, ADGP Alok Kumar mentioned, ” People with genuine personal or public grievances related to the police department, from Dakshina Kannada, can meet tomorrow (Thursday) 9 February at 7 pm, and citizens from Mangalore City Police Commissionerate limits can meet me on Friday, 10 February at 11 am, both at the IGP office in Mangaluru. Serving the common citizen is our motto”.

Like this: Like Loading...