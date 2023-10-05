Citizens Participation in Local Governance Led by ‘We the People,’ a Civil Society Organization

Civil society organization urges Mangaluru City Corporation to involve citizens in formulating bye-laws governing Area Sabhas and Ward Committees and expedite its notification.

Mangaluru: A delegation representing ‘We the People,’ a civil society organization, held a constructive meeting on Friday with the C. L. Anand, Commissioner and Sudheer Shetty Kannur, Mayor of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). During the meeting, the delegation underscored the significance of promoting citizen participation in municipal governance, as envisaged by the 74th Constitutional Amendment and the KMC (Amdt.) Act 2011. They emphasized the pivotal role played by bye-laws in facilitating the effective operation of Area Sabhas and Ward Committees.

In their appeal, ‘We the People’ urged the MCC authorities to consider the inclusion of Civil Society Members in the Mayor-led Bye-Laws Committee. Furthermore, they requested that the draft bye-laws be made accessible to the public for review before formal enactment. The delegation also highlighted the prolonged delay in notifying these bye-laws, stressing that they should have been introduced officially within six months of the KMC (Amdt.) Act 2011 coming into effect.

Both the Commissioner and the Mayor assured the delegation of their commitment to favorably considering these requests. The delegation comprised Prathapchandra Kedilaya, Suresh Nayak, Bhaskar Kiran, KJ Pinto, and Gerard Towers. ‘We the People’ eagerly anticipates continued collaboration with all stakeholders to enhance participatory democracy within the region to effect positive and enduring societal change.

