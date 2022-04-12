Citizens Raise Various Civic Issues during Interaction with MCC Commissioner held by KCCI

Citizens Raise Various Civic Issues on Shortage of Drinking Water, Usage of Plastic Bags, Display of Flex banners/hoardings, Incomplete Unscientific Roads and Drainage, Illegal Street Vendors and Petty shops encroaching footpaths, Non-Collection of Garbage,etc etc during Interaction with Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Akshy Sridhar held by Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Monday, 11 April 2022 at 4 pm.



Mangaluru: An interactive session with Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar was organized by Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Monday, 12 April 2022 at 4 pm. The session began with a welcome address by President of KCCI Shashidhar Pai Maroor, followed by introduction of the Chief Guest and reading of the memorandum (to be submitted to MCC Commissioner) details by KCCI Vice President M Ganesh Kamath. Following the handover of the memorandum to Akshy Sridhar by KCCI President, MCC Commissioner addressing the audience said, ” In the nearest future Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will introduce an online file tracking system after three months. Once the digital system gets activated people can track the movement of their files in the corporation”.

Referring to the civic body going for a paperless administration in its offices, the commissioner said: “The use of paper files has now been reduced by 50 -60 %, and very soon all our transactions will be paperless. For the time being we will still continue the offline property tax payment till people get accustomed with the online payment system, and such a move will defeat the very purpose of introducing the online payment. The civic body is aware of the online technical issues being faced by the taxpayers and these are being addressed. After MCC introduced the online property tax payment mode, the complaints also increased, and the corporation has been addressing them. We take each complaint as a step forward in the right direction,”

The commissioner said that the civic body has opened a dry waste storing unit at Madhava Nagara in Surathkal. It has a capacity to store two tonnes of waste collected in a day. The civic body will open more such units in the city depending on the availability of space. The Commissioner also said, “The issue of digitization of trade licence renewal and on-line self-assessment tax payment facing too many problems will be rectified soon. Very soon we will introduce the latest technology in a manner so that it will be citizen friendly, so they can access files in MCC and follow up the progress of work. Drinking water issues will be solved with the construction of an additional overhead tank near Nehru Maidan, and also UGD system will be upgraded under the Smart City programme

To a demand by a participant named Anil Rao having a business in Baikampady that the interval of dry waste collection should be increased from once in a week to twice or thrice a week, the commissioner said that in some wards it is being collected twice in a week now. It will be extended to more wards in phases. Rao was not happy with MCC charging his business wet waste cess, when they have no waste whatsoever- all their waste is dry, and that he is paying Rs 1000 per month for the same.

Another participant Nandagopal Shenoy suggested that the civic body should introduce a three digit helpline number,just like the emergency 112 number to enable people to file complaints on civic issues such as water leakage, drainage overflow, defective street lights, flooding etc. At present citizens are unaware and confused as to what number or whom to call when there are civic issues, and MCC should have an coloured emergency vehicle to attend on civic issues, pointed Shenoy. In reply, the commissioner said that an app is being developed for the same purpose now, and after discussion we may come up with an easy three digit helpline number.

Manish Raj put forth his complaint saying that the footpaths on Falnir road are not alike, where at some places they are narrow and wide at other places, and many a times these footpaths are encroached by street vendors and others. He also suggested that parking should be allowed on both sides of Balmatta road starting from Jyothi circle. In reply Akshy said he will look into it and will do the needful after discussing with the officials in MSCL and MCC.

Senior former KCCI member Ahmed Bava said that the UGD system laid in the Bunder area and many other places in 1966 have not been upgraded, resulting in overflow of water when it rains heavily. He also said the KCCI has a water problem which has not been addressed for a long time. Commissioner assured that his grievances will be addressed soon. Bava being a union leader of the Central Market Merchants was not happy with MCC razing down the Central market and putting the merchants in hardship, however, he praised MCC Commissioner for coming up with the initiative of home delivery of death and birth certificates, after applying online for the same.

H R Alva raised his voice saying that even though it was said that Mangaluru will be next to Bengaluru, but it doesn’t look like looking at the present situation, looks like it’s in the 10th spot. “There are two-wheelers using footpaths during rush hours putting pedestrians’ lives in jeopardy, and no action has been taken by the traffic cops, even if they are around. Also many footpaths are being encroached by street vendors, vehicle repairers, etc- so what’s the point in constructing new footpaths? questioned Alva, for which the Commissioner said that he will do the needful.

Ms Rajashree Rao from Alva’s Institute-Moodbidri said that even though there is a ban on usage of plastic bags, many shops are not adhering to the rules. And will all these gutka/pan shops mushrooming everywhere, people are dirtying the city by spitting and littering the tobacco waste. She also raised the use of flex banners/hoardings when they are banned. Businesses should opt for cloth bags, urged Ms Rao.

Ananthesh V Prabhu, who is the honorary secretary of KCCI was not happy with the non-hygienic toilets in many of the government offices in the City, including the ones in the DC office. Many are filthy and stinking, and are health hazardous, he said, and Akshy Sridhar assured that he will contact the officials in such government offices. Nissar Fakeer Mohammed- honorary secretary of KCCI proposed the vote of thanks. COO of KCCI Mr Mytreya compered the session proceedings.

FOLLOWING IS THE MEMORANDUM DETAILS SUBMITTED TO MCC COMMISSIONER :

11th April, 2022

Shri Akshy Sridhar

Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation,

Lalbagh, Mangaluru – 575 003

Dear Sir,

While we congratulate your energetic and proactive approach in handling the matters related to Mangaluru city; there are few issues which need to be attended to on priority. We put forward the points below.

1. Recommendations for Issuance of Trade Licence.

It is noteworthy that the Government is working on the ease of doing business initiatives and simplifying regulatory processes in the State. In this regard, we would be obliged if the vexing issue of Trade License is also resolved at the earliest.

We are listing down our recommendations as under:

i) Any Trade License, if not renewed, may be canceled by default after 3 months from the date of expiry after a notice of reminder to this effect is sent to the license holder. The continuation of the Trade License in the name of the previous occupant & requiring the new occupant/property owner to pay backdated Trade License fee is against the principles of natural justice. Trade License is for a particular business and not for the premises. Any liability of delay/penalty etc., should be on the business and not on the premises.

ii) We would also like to suggest that the MCC collect a reasonable Late fee if the Trade License is renewed after the due date (but before the default cancellation date of 3 months).

iii) The MCC may grant an option to Trade License applicants (new or renew) to extend the period beyond 1 year. E.g. 3 years / 5 years / Life-Time. The MCC may seek only data/details annually to update their records.

iv) The MCC may contemplate the exemption from Trade License for Industries under MSME Registration Certificate/ Udyam Registration.

v) We recommend that for new applicants, only Property Tax Paid receipts and Rent Agreement, if applicable, may be sought for processing the application along with the Applicant’s details.

vi) A few Issues are noticed in the MCC portal/mobile app. The MCC may enhance the Website performance. Also, details requested like Aadhaar, Father/Spouse’s Name are made mandatory in the new App while these are not applicable for Non-individuals (Company/Firm/Trust). The MCC can rectify these issues suitably.

1. SAS for Industries :

Regularisation of SAS and allotment of KHATA & DOOR NOS. for industries operating within the Baikampady Industrial Area.

i) As you are aware the Baikampady Industrial Area was formed in 1976 and since then Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has been providing all the civic services like street lighting, roads, storm water drains, water line etc. All the industries have been remitting the Demand Charges for Maintenance to KIADB year on year. Apart from this as per the Act, KIADB is also authorized to give approval to the building plans and this has been enabling ‘ease of doing business’ and facilitating growth of the industries. As on date there are nearly 650 MSMEs that are functioning from the area providing employment to nearly 20000 people including a large number of women in Cashew and other similar industries.

ii) Recently when some of the industry owners approached the Mangaluru City Corporation for Khata for their properties, they were asked to remit the SAS from 2008 even though no services have been provided by the Corporation to the area. This puts a huge burden on all the MSMEs who are already suffering from lack of demand due to various factors like sudden rise in raw material costs, migration of labour and loss of demand and rise in fuel cost due to the pandemic.

iii) Many industries have approached us with representations that they are ready to pay the SAS for the last two years provided they are issued a door number and khata. This would ensure huge revenue to the City Corporation as well as regular payment of SAS in future and also extension of civic services from MCC to the Area. Our affiliated body Kanara Industries Association (KIA) has agreed to do a “SAS Payment Drive” in the entire area and ensure that all industries remit SAS from the last two year.

iv) We request you to put up the matter before the Council and get the necessary resolution passed and allot Door numbers and issue Khata to all the industries who pay the SAS dues for the last 2 financial years without any further hindrance.

1. Recommendations for Property Tax :

While it’s heartening that MCC has launched an online portal for payment of Property Tax, we notice that there are still some teething issues in the portal.

i) Once a search is made by Ward Number- Door Number combination, etc in the search result the “View Property Details” button is disabled/not functioning.

ii) If we click the ‘Pay Tax’ button, even if earlier year’s Tax has been paid for a particular Door Number – Assessment Number combination, it shows status as “Not Paid” in some cases and forces the user to input the details like uploading Payment Challan and Tax paid receipt. This unnecessarily duplicates the work and is difficult especially for those who are not tech savvy.

iii) There should be an option to Edit SAS Form after submission but before payment, in case the assessee wants to make any changes. Or Cancel SAS form/Challan option has to be provided. Currently there is no recourse for corrections.

iv) For continued healthy Property Tax collection, offline mode may be continued till the time citizens are familiar with the online portal. Incentives may be given to those who opt for Online portal payment.

v) Last date for Rebate (5%) for early payment may be extended to 31st May 2022 given the portal issues.

Other issues :

i) Many street side F&B outlets are encroaching parking spaces of buildings and therefore cars are parked on the road. City needs to ensure roads do not become someone’s private parking lot.

ii)To enforce a ban on plastic bags and single use of plastic.

iii) To appoint a task force for Beach cleaning.

4) Drainage issues :

Mangaluru has been facing this drainage issue for many years now. Though a lot of taxpayers money is utilized on improving drainage problems, still people suffer especially during the monsoon. We have seen the city roads being flooded with water. Residents/citizens have shared their difficulties they were facing, to awaken the city officials about their unscientific drainage work. Encroachment on storm water drains and blockage of these drains with garbage and construction debris is another challenge. And in spite of constructing new drains, water is still oozing out of these drains onto the roads, creating havoc to motorists and pedestrians. And it’s always the same spots where flooding takes place, like the one in front of City Centre Mall, on KS Rao road, Kodialguthu Road, Near KMC Attavar, Near State Bank road, Bunder to name a few. Regarding the newly constructed drainage- most of them don’t have a proper beginning and a proper end – as a result, drain water overflows to the streets. Poor planning and poor work, for sure.

5) Few months ago, at KIADB industrial area in Baikampady, near Lamina Junction, a huge quantity of water (several lakhs of gallons) leaked and was wasted from the mainline due to GAIL pipeline drilling on the roadside for more than two months. This appeared as a story in a Kannada daily newspaper,in which Mangaluru City Corporation said to the reporter that it pertains to KIADB and GAIL Cas Ltd and does not come under MCC. The place where this was dug up has turned into a three feet deep and 12 feet wide pond which is still to be repaired and is causing severe inconvenience to the commuters. When the water is supplied by MCC to the industrial area/estate, then the matter is connected to MCC. MCC needs to take immediate note of this and take appropriate action at the earliest.

Yours sincerely

For Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry

SHASHIDHAR PAI MAROOR

PRESIDENT / DIRECTOR

DIN 07613534