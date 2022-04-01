City Bus Driver gets 18 months Jail for Causing Death of a Pedestrian by Negligence

Mangaluru: A city bus driver has faced the consequences for his rash and negligent way of driving. The Seventh judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court here has sentenced a bus driver to 18 months of simple imprisonment for causing the death of a pedestrian by negligence.

Dhanraj, driver of a private bus, had knocked down a pedestrian at Neermarga on 27 March 2019. Dhanraj was allegedly driving the bus in a rash and negligent manner. As a result, pedestrian Madhava Moily had sustained severe head injuries and was taken to a private hospital in an unconscious state. Moily succumbed to the injuries two days later.

Judge Padma M held Dhanraj guilty of the charges filed against him on Monday, 28 March and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 304 (a) of the IPC. He will have to undergo one month of simple imprisonment if he fails to pay the penalty. Meanwhile, Dhanraj has also been imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000 under Section 279 of the IPC and he must undergo 15 days of jail if he fails to pay.

Senior public prosecutor Mohan Kumar B said that initially the case was investigated by ASI Praveen Kumar of Mangaluru South police station. Later, inspector Krishnananda G Nayak filed a chargesheet after the completion of investigation.