City Bus No 15 & Lorry Collision Near Kankanady Junction- 4 Sustain Minor Injuries

Mangaluru: Travelling a City bus with all the reckless and careless drivers behind the wheel is a kind of a risky affair for the daily commuters, who depend on transportation to work place,school/college or other engagements- and for that matter commuting in any of the route no 15 buses is like a roller coaster ride-and today (Sunday) morning around 8 am, bus route no 15 (Ashel Travels) bearing registration no KA 19 C 8353 plying from Surathkal to Mangaladevi was hit hard by a goods transport lorry bearing registration no KA 19 D 5225,( Vivekananda Transport) which resulted in extensive damage to the front portion of the bus, while the lorry only had one of its front windshield broken.



Since it was early Sunday morning and not many were traveling in the bus, only two passengers sustained minor injuries, and also both bus and lorry drivers- and the injured were rushed to the nearby Kankanady Father Muller Hospital. It is learnt that both the bus and lorry were plying towards Mangaladevi side, and at the Kankanady junction, both the drivers had a little bit of confusion, as to who will move forward first. The lorry was coming from Kankanady Pumpwell via Kankanady Bye Pass road, while the City bus was coming from Bendoorwell going towards Mangaladevi- and the mishap happened at the intersection.

All the injured have been treated as outpatients since their injuries were minor. Seeing the front portion of the bus totally damaged, if the bus was crowded there would be more injuries. Both the bus and lorry have been taken to Kadri East Police Station, and a case has been registered there. Traffic police inspector S M Mudrappa and a police constable controlled the traffic jam due to this accident