Spread the love



















City Bus No 15 Parked Near Mangaladevi Partially Damaged in Fire during Wee Hours

Mangaluru : A private city bus Rajalakshmi No 15 which was parked by the road side, a few feet opposite to Mangaladevi Temple caught fire during the wee hours of Tuesday at around 2 am, and the quick response by Pandeshwar Fire Brigade personnel the fire was put out, which saved the bus from burning completely.

This bus was parked in a row with many other buses, due to the lockdown when the city bus owners had decided to stop the service due to less passengers resulting in losses. Apart from this burnt bus, luckily there was no damage done to any other buses parked nearby to it.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and investigation is on. Even though many have said the fire could be the cause of a short circuit, which is a foolish guess- how can there be a short circuit when the bus has been parked for so long, and the battery will be dead? . Others say someone might have thrown a lighted cigarette or set the fire intentionally. The real cause will be found out after thorough investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...