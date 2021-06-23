‘City Buses Can Operate from 23 June’-DC, but DKBOA says ‘We Won’t Run Buses Until 30 June?

Spread the love



















‘City Buses Can Operate from 23 June between 7 am -1 pm ‘-said DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, but DK Bus Owners’ Association says ‘We Won’t Run Buses Until 30 June?

Mangaluru : Few days ago, even before the unlock was announced by the government and district administration, the private bus operators had decided not to resume operations even if the government relaxed lockdown measures. The Karnataka Private Bus Owners’ Federation president Rajaverma Ballal, in a press release had stated that the state government had not come to the rescue of private bus operators during the Covid crisis. ‘The government did not come to our rescue even though we have been reeling under crisis for the past one year. While diesel prices have skyrocketed, the government is not permitting to increase the bus fare. We are not ready to suffer more losses. Therefore, the government should call for talks and hear our grievances,’ the press release had said.

The press release said that the private bus operators had now parked their buses in sheds declaring them not worthy for use and have submitted documents to the transport department for tax exemption. Now, thousands of rupees have to be spent to bring the vehicles back on to roads. More than 50,000 workers of private bus transports are in trouble due to loss of livelihood. The government, which declared Covid relief for workers of all other sectors, gave no aid for the private bus staff. ‘We have extended a helping hand when the government was facing trouble. Now it is the turn of the government to pay us back failing which we will not ply the buses,’ the Federation said.



And now after the government and District Administration had announced the unlock on Tuesday, DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra had said that City buses can start their service from 23 June 2021 between 7 am to 1 pm during weekdays and there should be no bus plying during the weekend curfew which is enforced. However, Dilaraj Alva-the president of Dakshina Kannada District Bus Owners’ Association (DKDBOA) said, “We will not operate buses from June 23 till the month-end. If we do now, we will have to pay the tax for the entire month which is not worth when we are facing difficulties due to heavy income loss during lockdown”

“With the current diesel price and the 50% passenger capacity rule is not a favourable situation. Further, there are road works going around the entire city, forcing us to look for alternative routes. Before taking the buses to the roads, they need to be taken to a garage since they have been parked for the past two months. Repairs might be needed and all these works take time and therefore the buses will not operate this month. We had made several requests to the government to waive the enormous taxes we are paying at least during the pandemic. But the government has turned a blind eye to our pleas. Looking into all these factors, only after discussions with the bus owners we may start bus services from 1 July 2021” added Alva.

