City Cops Get a BOOST! 176 Police Personnel Avail Covid-19 Booster Dose at Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: While launching the Booster Shots for Covid-19 preventive measures a few days ago, Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that a total of 3,37,447 people are eligible for the precautionary shots in the district. Among them, 52,523 are health workers, 15,924 are frontline workers and 2,69,000 are those who are above 60 years. Those health and frontline workers who have completed nine months since their second dose are eligible for the booster shots, he added. DC had instructed health department officials to take all necessary steps for the success of inoculating booster doses. He said in the backdrop of increasing Covid-19 cases in the district, the health and frontline workers who have completed nine months since their second dose are eligible for the booster shots.

DC had also said that the village and ward level task force should hold meetings and formulate the rules and regulations to check the violations of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Random tests should be conducted in tourist spots. And since police personnel are considered as frontline workers they were eligible to get these booster doses, and apart from 576 police personnel who got the booster jab since the launch, 176 police fraternity got their dose today, Thursday, 13 January at the Vaccination Drive held at School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru organized by Mangaluru Police department under the leadership of Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Briefing about the Booster Dose, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ashok Kumar said, ” A COVID booster shot is an additional dose of a vaccine given after the protection provided by the original shot(s) has begun to decrease over time. Typically, you would get a booster after the immunity from the initial dose(s) naturally starts to wane. The booster is designed to help people maintain their level of immunity for longer. This third dose is given to people with moderately or severely compromised immune systems to improve their response to the initial vaccine series. A COVID-19 booster is given when a person has completed their vaccine series, and protection against the virus has decreased over time. It is better to take the same brand which you got vaccinated two times, like Covishield or Covaxin”.

Speaking on the occasion, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Since our police personnel are considered as frontline workers fighting the pandemic and serving the people, their health and safety is our priority. It was indeed nice vof the government to provide the Covid booster doses as first preference among the others on the list. Maintaining law and order and ensuring that people adhere to the government restrictions while ensuring the safety of police personnel has become a challenge for the Mangaluru City Police. My emphasis is on ensuring that all police personnel get a booster dose without delay. We are giving emphasis on vaccanications and ensuring that members of the force get their booster dose. While 576 police personnel got their jab, today 176 received the jab at this vax drive.

Top Cop expressed his heartfelt wishes to Dr Jenis Mary, (seen in middle) the Vice Principal of Roshni Nilaya on her “Sweet” 48th Birthday!

“ We have over 2,000 police staff, of which 130 had tested positive in the first wave, and 80 in the second wave with two deaths in both the pandemic waves. About 95 percent of the policemen have taken their second dose while 5 percent of them could not due to medical complications as per doctor’s advice. As a precautionary measure we have set up sheds to test the visitors to the police stations which are equipped with thermal scanners, sanitizers, hot water and also kashaya. Since the police are COVID warriors and first responders to the enforcement duty, we have to be mentally and physically strong. The police personnel at the ground level are apprehensive as they don’t want to infect vulnerable members of their family. We are grateful for the support from the government and district administration but still we worry about our families and relatives. We don’t want to spread the infection. My sincere thanks to the management of Roshni Nilaya for providing the space for the vaccination drive” added the Police Commissioner.

Mangaluru City Corporation Covid department nodal officer Dr Annayya Kulal, DCP Hariram Shankar and Dr Juliet C J-the Principal of Roshni Nilaya were present on the dais. The programme was meticulously compered in a witty style by ACP (Traffic) Nataraj. Following the formal programme, during an interaction Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar expressed his heartfelt wishes to Dr Jenis Mary, the Vice Principal of roshni Nilaya on her “Sweet” 48th Birthday!