City Corporation Launches Online Portal for Property Tax Payments



Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has launched an online portal to enable citizens to make self-declaration property tax payments, check property details and pay taxes. The portal www.mccpropertytax.in was launched by MLA’s D Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Bharath Shetty, MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty and MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

Premananda Shetty speaking to the media said, “The Self Declaration Property Tax payment has been in practice since April 1, 2008. Taxpayers have been paying taxes via different forms issued by MCC in different banks and service centres. For public convenience, an online portal has been launched that will cater to online tax payment and also to verify property and payment details. Citizens paying taxes via online services will receive complete information about previous payments along with pending and upcoming payments”.

“The portals have been updated with all the property categories including residential, commercial and non-commercial buildings across MCC limits. The tax payment amount and other details will be displayed as per ward wise building numbers. The calculations are fully computerized, leaving no scope for errors in billing amounts. This will provide ease of access to the citizens. The public can contact their respective zonal commissioners or tax officers for more information on online tax payment services. The tender process for the property survey has been completed and the works will begin soon” added the Mayor.

Briefing about the portal MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said, “The Steps to be followed to use the portal are- Firstly, register on www.mccpropertytax.in with your 10 digit mobile number and enter the OTP that will be sent to it. Check if your property has undergone land conversion. In case of land conversion, enter details of the property given towards road expansion. Check for building number, khata number, Property ID, address of the proprietor and enter other significant information If tenants reside in your property, enter their details”

“Select the road where your property stands and choose your property type i.e., commercial, residential or non-commercial. Enter accurate details of property and building area, and enter all the other required details. Recheck information on building and floor while also verifying tax payment amount. Use net banking, debit card, Google pay, PhonePe, bank transfer to initiate the payment. Taxes can be paid offline after collecting challans and heading to any bank” added the Commissioner.

