City Don Bosco Church Finds Novel Way Of Celebrating Christmas

Bengaluru: Don Bosco Church, Lingarajapuram in the city has found a unique way to celebrate Christmas on December 21 and 22with and for the adopted families under the share and care project that had been feeding the needy with one meal a day for the past 11 years.

Salesian Provincial, Fr. Mathew Thonikuzhiyil, presiding over the programme, said, “When we go to heaven, we will be given a crown with four flowers.” The first flower is Ahimsa, the second indicates that we need self-control of ourselves, the third depicts kindness, and the fourth flower symbolizes the act of giving. Fr Provincial who is fondly called Joyce and is Provincial for the last six years said that we need to carry those four flowers for this Christmas, by being happy ourselves and making others too happy.

The programme began with an opening prayer by Fr. James sdb who is also a post-graduate student from one of the provinces of Tamil Nadu. Fr. Aloysius sdb, parish priest and Rector of Don Bosco Church who welcomed the gathering urged all concerned and stressed the importance of identifying themselves with the poor and neglected in the society.

Fr. Aloysius thanked all the contributors and donors who were the force and inspiration behind for the celebration. Besides Fr. Provincial, others who were present and distributed kits on the occasion included Fr. Freddie, Secretary to Fr Provincial and Director of Share and Care, Fr James, Fr Arun and Fr Aloysius. The kits contained items of grocery, one chicken, Sarees for women, shirt pieces for men and a blanket, with a total cost of Rs 1500 for the deserving to have a good Christmas meal.

The programme ended with a thanksgiving hymn which enabled those present to raise their minds and hearts in gratitude to the Almighty.

Yet in another programme on the following day, the Salesian cooperators of Don Bosco Church Unit organized a Christmas Evening with 15 adopted families. Fr Roshan D’Sa who gave a Christmas message to the families said that the coming of Christ brought a lot of joy, happiness and peace to the whole humanity. Thus, “we who celebrate Christmas need to spread that joy with others.” Fr Aloysius gave away the kits which contained clothes and, sarees besides other goodies. The programme ended with Carols and a vote of thanks proposed by Victor, an active member of the parish. Packed dinner was given to all the adopted families.

Earlier, Fr James said the opening prayer, Dhanraj S welcomed the gathering, The parish children entertained the families with a skit in dance form enumerating the Christmas story.