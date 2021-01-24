Spread the love



















City Gearing Up for Republic Day Celebrations, Unfortunately it will an Sombre Affair

Mangaluru: 26th January is a day on which every Indian heart fills up with patriotic fervour and immense love for motherland. There are many significant memories as it was this day when the Indian Tricolour was first unfurled in January 1930 at Lahore, by Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and the declaration of an independent Indian National Congress was made. 26th January, 1950 was the day when the Indian republic and its constitution came into force. It was this day in history in 1965 when Hindi was declared as the official language of India. India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 this year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.

The Republic Day celebrations this year are likely to witness a number of changes including smaller marching contingents, and fewer spectators compared to the previous years in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In DK/Mangaluru the preparations are going on for the Republic Day Celebrations to be held on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 at Nehru Maidan at 9 am, where District Minister-in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary being the Chief Guest will hoist the tricolour flag, joined by MLA’s, politicians, police and district administration authorities. It is learnt that the authorities have scaled down the number of visitors at the Republic Day parade 2021 to avoid overcrowding and ensure social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak and concerns over the new virus strains.

With just a couple of days left for Republic Day, the police force, home guards among others had their rehearsal for the parade on Sunday, 24 January from 8 am onwards. The preparations for the celebrations are being made keeping in mind all COVID-19 protocols. Several other precautions are underway to ensure safety during the R-Day celebrations in view of the coronavirus situation. Only seven teams are going to participate in the R-D March Past consisting of KSRP, CAR, DK Police, City Civil Police, City Mahila Police, Home Guard and Fire Service, under the leadership of Erasangappa C Theli, RPI of CAR Mangaluru, and assisted by Anukumar M N, also of CAR.



This year there will no march past and cultural programmes by children during the celebrations. Seven medical institutions/hospitals in Dakshina Kannada will be honoured on Republic Day for their achievements in implementing the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme in the district. While the Republic day parade will have a march past by police, home guard and fire service, students will not be given an opportunity this year considering Covid-19 regulations. Similarly, there will be no cultural programmes after the flag hoisting by district minister Kota Shrinivas Poojary.

It is learnt that Bravery awards will be given to eight children, both boys and girls in the age group of 6-18 years, for having shown exemplary courage in saving the lives of others. Boys will be given the Hoysala Award while the girls will get the Keladi Chennamma awards. Children were selected for the awards based on the bio-data submitted by them along with applications. At a meeting arranged by Additional Deputy Commissioner M J Roopa it was planned to smoothly organize the celebrations by following all precautions related to Covid-19.