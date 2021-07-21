Spread the love



















City Muslims Celebrate Eid in Compliance with Covid-19 Guidelines with Religious Fervour

City Muslims Celebrate Eid-ul-Adha Offering Prayer in Mosques in Compliance with Covid-19 Guidelines, with Religious Fervour, and usual Enthusiasm. Many dressed in new clothes, they offered Eid prayers at various mosques and idgahs, and after prayers they embraced each other by extending Eid greetings.

Mangaluru: With Covid-induced restrictions on large gatherings, Mangaluru Muslim community celebrated Eid-ul-Adha/Bakrid on Wednesday, 21 July, and devotees were seen offering prayers/namaz for peace and prosperity in Mosques in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines of masking and social distancing. This is the second successive year that Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated with Covid-related restrictions. ‘Eid-ul-Zuha’, also known as ‘Eid-ul-Adha’ in Arabic or Bakrid in India, was celebrated today, July 21. The word Eidis derived from Arabic which means ‘festival’ and Zuha comes from Uzhaiyya which means ‘sacrifice’. The celebrations include getting together, feasting, charity and giving gifts to each other. The festival commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience and dedication to Allah. God was pleased with his devotion to him and sent the sheep to be slaughtered in place of his son.

The day is quite significant for Muslims as it is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, who willingly agreed to kill his son at the behest of God. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm among Muslim communities across the world. They also sacrifice animals, especially goats/lambs which are known as Qurbani and distribute them among the poor. The history of this Eid-Ul-Zuha traces back to 4,000 years ago, when Prophet Abraham saw Allah in his dream asking him to sacrifice what he loved the most. As per the legends, the Prophet was about to sacrifice his son, Isaac when an angel appeared and stopped him from doing so. She told him that God was convinced of his love for him and hence, he should never sacrifice a human life in the name of God.

This year, the fear of resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the government to take stringent measures, casting a shadow over Bakrid celebrations.

“Sharing and giving are the spirit of this festival…It is a festival of friendship. A feeling of emptiness is in the minds of the people due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr Mohammed Nawaz, a physician at a private hospital in the City. He said though the festivities will be confined to the homes of the faithful due to fear of spread of coronavirus , they would use the digital platforms effectively to virtually celebrate Eid with their near and dear ones. He opined that one should take such an experience with a positive mindset as it gives them an opportunity to think about the difficulties being faced by people.

MLA and Former minister U T Khader said, “Today we are celebrating the festival of Sacrifice and I extend my wishes to all the people of the State. Bakrid is the festival of sacrifice, patience, harmony, unity and love. Let all the people in the district live in peace, harmony, and brotherhood. The message of every festival is peace and harmony and we have to instill the spirit of sacrifice within us to lead a peaceful life and let others live in peace and harmony.”

DTM Shameer Ahmed seen with his sons (L-R) Hisham S Ahmed, Sufiyan S Ahmed & Shehzan S Ahmed

DTM Shameer Ahmed Kudroli, the Manager & Counsellor at Shaheen’s Falcon PU College-Mangaluru speaking to team Mangalorean said, “Eid al-Adha is the latter of the two Eid celebrated within Islam. Eid ul- Adha is also considered as the “Fiest of the Sacrifice”. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (A.S.) to sacrifice his son Ismail (A.S.) as an act of obedience to Almighty Allah’s command. Before Ibrahim (A.S) could sacrifice his son, however, the Almighty provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. Due to the lockdown we missed last three Eid, we are thankful to Almighty for giving us the opportunity to pray in congregation this Eid (following the government guidelines).

L-R : Mohammed Shawaz (Founder member of CAUSE Foundation, Mangaluru with his friends- Mohammed Faizan, Essam Abdul Rehman, Zaqwan Salim & Mueez Darbar

Fr Reginald Thomas from Ranchi who is visiting his relatives here said, “There is a good rapport between Christians and Muslims. We all have faith in God, and Bakrid means great sacrifice. When we celebrate this festival, let us all pause for a while and think about humanity. We need to be humans first; in our lives, we have to give priority to humanity. We, all Christians, Hindus, Muslims or any other religion, belong to one God. We are humans first and are all created by one God. We pray in different ways to the one and only God. God is great and let God Bless each one of us.”

Not happy with the stern restrictions enforced by the government, Rafeeq, a entrepreneur said, “Why all these restrictions ONLy during a Muslim feast, when the Central government turned a blind eye when lakhs of devotees showed up for Kumbh Mela, and also other Hindu devotees gathering in large numbers during other Hindu festivals. Why is our government showing double standards ? We are equal in the eyes of God, so why all this discrimination in the name of Covid-19, trying to create confusion and disharmony. I am happy that our Muslim brethern showed up in large numbers in full spirit to observe Bakrid, no matter what the restrictions were, and I am happy that the police also remained mute standing in a corner by just observing the ongoing of the celebration”

Many dressed in new clothes, the Muslims offered Eid prayers at various mosques and idgahs and after prayers they embraced each other by extending Eid greetings. On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Muslims sacrifice goats, and later, they distribute the meat among the needy, relatives, and community members. On this occasion, special food items like biryani, sewaiyan, and other local dishes are also prepared. This morning at various mosques in the City, like Idgah at Light House Hill Road, Mosques at Kudroli, Hampankatta, Bunder among other places , Muslims offered special prayers ‘Eid Namaz’. However, this year, the celebrations were subdued due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, and various restrictions imposed by the government due to the expected third wave amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gatherings in mosques were restricted, with imposition of additional curbs like asking devotees to come for the Eid prayer in the morning after performing Vulu (cleaning) and to carry Musalla (prayer mats), said a cleric.

In my perspective, while concluding this column, let this festival of sacrifice bring peace and unity in the society and all the people in the district should live in harmony and brotherhood. There are some anti-social elements who are trying to spoil the peace in the society. Let us work hand in hand and pray for such people, so that they are enlightened and work towards peace. Let us all live in peace and brotherhood. With love, we can win the world but with anger, we will destroy everything. Let all love one another keeping aside caste, creed and religion. Our country has unity in diversity and people from all walks of life live here. Let Allah bless everyone to live in peace and harmony forgetting discrimination of caste and creed.

Bakrid is the festival of sacrifice, brotherhood and harmony. We are all one and created by one God. God has created this beautiful world and it is our duty to make this world a better place to live in, but there are some anti-social elements who try to divide us in the name of religion. Hindus, Christians and Muslims are the creation of one God, but why are we unable to live with unity? We need to think it over and try hard to bring back peace, harmony and brotherhood in our country so that in the coming days we can live in harmony and brotherhood and make this world a better place to live in. Let the Almighty God bless us all and make us the channels to bring peace and brotherhood. Happy Eid to all our Muslim brethren from Team Mangalorean/Mangalorean.com

