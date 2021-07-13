Spread the love



















City Needs WIDER Roads & Not Footpaths! New Footpaths are Wider Than Some City Streets?

Mangaluru City Needs WIDER Roads & Not Footpaths! New Footpaths constructed by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) are Wider Than Some City Roads? Eventually, the wide footpaths would get encroached by hawkers/squatters- Has the design tried to include them? Do you have designated hawker zones?

Mangaluru: Seems like yet another unscientific and Unplanned project the Mangaluru Smart City Architect/Engineer known for planning LARGE Circles in this congested city, has now come up with projects of WIDENING the FOOTPATHS to a size of 7-8 feet, instead of WIDENING the ROADS, which are need of the hour rather than the footpaths, since hardly a few people use the footpaths- and the reason for that, the commuters feel that walking on the streets is much safer than walking on the footpaths built by the engineers/contractors of MSCL or Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

Nine out of ten citizens of Mangaluru ask why even widen an existing footpath, which will surely create traffic chaos, when two buses park side by side in front of the bus shelters on that stretch of the road. If you look at the present situation in Mangaluru, where MSCL has taken up a bunch of projects at the same time, has put the motorists and commuters in hardship- and the road closure and diversions is nothing but total confusion. And then it will be hard for the people to cope with such decisions spanning months in this situation.

First of all, many roads in Mangaluru are so narrow and when plans by MSCL to widen footpaths will slow down or create congestion, thereby leading to chaos and leaving the motorists and people frustrated. The present situation in the City due to road concretizing or laying UGD pipelines has put the people and the motorists in particular into hardships, as it makes it very difficult for them to reach their destinations. The only way to reach your destination quickly and easily, due to the present arrangement of MSCL developmental works, is to take a helicopter or private plane ?

Following the completion of footpath widening work on the stretch of Clock Tower to A B Shetty Circle, MSCL took up yet another stretch of footpath along the Balmatta road (in front of Milagres Centre/opp Hampankatta Syndicate Bank) where widening of footpath id done to the size of 7-8 feet. Seems like MSCL is giving more importance to the pedestrians than the motorists. First of all the road in front of Milagres Centre (Hampankatta) is narrow, and during peak hours it’s always a congestion in that area, and when such is the case, here we have our SMART ENGINEERS in SMART CITY (MSCL) constructing a wider footpath, thereby leading to more traffic chaos.

Roughly few pedestrians get hurt on Mangaluru roads every day. Pedestrians are as important a mobility mode as vehicles. Over 50% of trips in a day are either fully or partly on foot. The invisible lower middle class and the poor use the non-existent footpaths. Nothing about our road designs takes the pedestrian into account. A civilized society takes care of its vulnerable groups – on our roads that would be the pedestrians. Good pedestrian paths make for a healthy lifestyle. But why so much width for pedestrians? Now you can see many wider footpaths are coming up all over the City, where ONLY space is available, one among them is right in front of Police Commissioner’s office stretch of the road, and also opposite to it near the front gate of Nehru Maidan.

The underground utilities are all planned under the pedestrian walkway. So consider the width required in laying Sewerage pipes, Water pipes, Power cables, OFC / Gas cable ducts, Storm water drains, alongside – it does need a fair amount of space! But surely not such footpaths with wider width, eating away most of the road space. And if you think the utilities along the ‘motorable’ roads are okay, the jutting MCC manholes across our city putting everyone at risk and slowing down traffic should make you think again. Isn’t it smarter to take the utilities below the pedestrian paths?

Our roads are already clogged and it’s going to get worse with hundreds of vehicles being bought per day. There is no hope for the future unless we embrace public transportation (rail, bus, shared cabs, autos) and alternate modes (walking, cycling) on a large scale basis. I do agree that as we develop better footpaths across the city, more people will come out and accept walking as a safer and better way of moving around. But in the meantime, the footpaths must be safer and pedestrian friendly, unlike ours here in Mangaluru. But widening footpaths just because there is space at some points, and narrow footpaths where there is not much space available, is senseless. Similarly is the case of a new footpath near Catholic Club- the footpath is wider for a short distance, but once you pass Catholic Club, the footpath is narrow or there is no footpath at all? Strange but True- and that’s the beauty of Mangaluru Smart City!

It’s all very noble that you want to create footpaths and better services. But the fundamental question for me is- THE ROADS/FOOTPATHS IN THE CITY CENTRE AREA OF A RELATIVELY GOOD QUALITY- WHY COULDN’T BETTER PLANS BE IMPLEMENTED FOR THE ROADS THAT ARE IN A HORRIBLE CONDITION AND DOES NOT HAVE FOOT PATHS ? Also if you look at the Indian mind-set, foot paths are never used for walking even if it’s present- people always tend to walk on the road- can this design of WIDE FOOTPATHS address this issue?? Eventually the wide footpaths would get encroached by hawkers/squatters- Has the design tried to include them? Do you have designated hawker zones?

Just because our cities engineers went abroad to learn about the infrastructure and city’s development in countries like USA, UK, Singapore and many others, you simply can’t implement foreign infrastructure here in Kudla, where we have huge population, heavy traffic on congestion roads, and added to that most of the good space is taken over by hawkers/street vendors and beggars. It’s very rosy to look at Copenhagen-Amsterdam and romanticize- but their socio-economic-cultural-governance is very different and rather impossible to replicate. We need to design roads according to CONTEXT and not COPENHAGEN or CHICAGO? Another thing is that, even if the wider footpath is complete, people who are used to walking on streets will never use the footpath facility anyhow? Until the widening of the footpath is completed, let’s keep our fingers crossed, and hope for the best, with no problems to shoot up, whatsoever?

The wide footpaths could soon be parking places for 2/4W, do you think our already strained police force has time to enforce rules – anyway, who cares, it is a matter of Rs 500 fine . I only pity the ordinary traffic constable and junction jockey (woman many a time) who man the traffic – definitely they have lost 20% of their lifespan breathing the polluted air, while everyone else in the cars is with the AC on and idling the engine, waiting for the never ending RED to turn GREEN at couple of traffic lights WORKING at the moment?.

I am willing to take the respected people of MSCL or MCC on a tour in my vehicle at my cost and show them the mess that they have created, imagining Mangaluru to be Europe or USA, that they might have seen during their abroad road study tour. Please wake up Smart City Officials. Especially the ONE main Architect /engineer who is always known for SCREW UP plans, from planning BIGGER circles and WIDER footpaths– this is India and Mangaluru. Be realistic and pragmatic in solving problems, not building castles in the air.

