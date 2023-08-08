City Police Asks RTO to Cancel 170 DLs of Motorists Violating Traffic Rules from 27 Jul-6 Aug

Mangaluru City Police under the direction of police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain has Asked Regional Transport Office (RTO) to Cancel 170 Driver Licences of Motorists for Violating various Traffic Rules between 27 July 2023-6 August 2023

Mangaluru: Following close on its after the Mangaluru City police had requested the RTO to: cancel the licence of 222 riders and drivers for offences committed from 13 July 2023-26 July 2023 last month, once again on 7 August, the City police have submitted a proposal to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to cancel the driving licence of 170 motorists, including two-wheeler riders and car drivers under the limits of city police commissioner for violation of rules under Motor Vehicles Act.

The request to cancel driver licences for various traffic violations includes 24 licences to be cancelled for accidents, 12 for over-speed/Rash and negligent driving, 11 for goods vehicles transporting passengers; 5 for using a mobile phone while driving/riding, 7 for jumping red signal, 3 for a triple ride on two-wheelers, 95 for riding without a helmet and 13 for not wearing seat belts, a total of 170 cases.

City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain in his communication said that an earlier request to RTO was made to cancel the licence of 222 riders and drivers for offences committed from 13 July 2023 till 26 July 2023. We have also submitted 89 cases registered against vehicle owners in the past 11 days for carrying more passengers than stipulated and driving vehicles in the opposite direction in one-way traffic. We aim to bring awareness among motorists not to disobey traffic rules, resulting in unnecessary punishment in their Driver’s License getting cancelled. Hope this kind of action taken by us will prevent motorists from committing traffic violations”

