City Police Confisticate 1,725 kg Explosives Stored Illegally in a Building in Bunder Area



Mangaluru: Briefing the media,Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We have arrested one person for illegally storing nearly 1,725 kg of prohibited explosives, worth around Rs 1,11,140 in a commercial-cum-residential building in Bunder area in Mangaluru. We have confiscated the explosives and transported it to the Magazine (Storage area for Explosives) in Manipal”

Police Commissioner further said, “The arrested is Anand Gatty, agerd 50, hailing from Mudipu, in the outskirts of Mangaluru.The seized explosives included 400 kg sulphur powder, 350 kg potassium nitrate, 50 kg barium nitrate, 395 kg potassium chlorite, 260 kg aluminium powder of different grades, 161 boxes of 22 bore 100 air pistol pellets each, 30 kg lead balls and 240 kg charcoal was seized. It should be noted that Mangaluru, Udupi and Chikmagalur regions are very sensitive areas where there is presence of naxals. Storing huge quantities of explosives will be a challenge for internal security. There are chances where miscreants may misuse these explosives. Further investigations are underway”.

Police Commissioner also briefed about twelve people being arrested in connection to a hunting case under Moodbidri station limits at Kodyadka Guddeangadi.

He said “The arrested persons in this connection are John Menezes, Joel Anil D’souza, Harish Poojary, Srinivas, Guruprasad, Ajay, Sanath, Mohan Gowda, Nonayya, Vinay Poojary, Ramesh and Ganesh. These persons were involved in hunting wild animals, which is against the law and if convicted will face stringent punishments. Police have confiscated four guns, one gas cylinder, 12 mobile phones, two wooden pieces, gas burner, net, two Omi vans and other equipment from their possession. Further investigation is on” .

