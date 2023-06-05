City Police Hold SC/STs Grievances Meetings in 17 Colonies

Mangaluru: The city police on Sunday, 4 June 2023 started the exercise of meeting Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in their colonies. The police have been holding monthly SC/ST grievance redressal meetings at the office of the Police Commissioner earlier. Now the city police introduced a novel initiative of reaching out to the SC, and ST colonies, to hear the grievances of residents.

On Sunday, 17 SC, ST grievance meetings were held in the colonies in the city. The inspector and above-rank officers attended the meeting. DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar attended a meeting in South police station limits. He said that more than 350 people attended these meetings held at various colonies, and aired their grievances. Their grievances will be addressed within a week, said DCP Anshu Kumar.

The DCP during the SC/ST grievances meeting held at the office of the commissioner of police last week, announced that the grievances meeting will be held at the SC/ST colonies. He said that already meetings are being held at the city police commissioner’s office and police stations. Similarly, beat meetings are also being held. However, only a few people take part in those meetings. “Hence, it has been decided that grievance meetings will be held in Dalit colonies so that the problems of the community can be solved instantly by senior officers. Inspectors and sub-inspectors will visit colonies to hold meetings. If a colony has many major issues, then DCPs and ACPs also will take part in the meetings,” said DCP Kumar

