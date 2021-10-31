Spread the love



















City Police Teams Gearing Up for Rajyotsava Day Parade on 1 Nov at Nehru Maidan

Mangaluru: In less than 24 hours Karnataka State will be celebrating Rajyotsava Day across the state, including Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru, Rajyotsava Day is celebrated on November 1 to commemorate the day when Kannada dominant regions in South India merged together to form the state of Karnataka.01-November 2020, transcending backgrounds and boundaries. This was the day in 1956 when all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the state of Karnataka. The Rajyotsava day is marked by the announcement and presentation of the honours list for Rajyotsava Awards by the Government of Karnataka, hoisting of the official Karnataka flag, along with community festivals and orchestra.

Rajyotsava day is celebrated with great joy and vigour all over the state of Karnataka. The entire state wears a festive look on this day as the red and yellow Kannada flags are hoisted at different strategic locations across the state and the Kannada anthem (“Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujate”) is chanted.The flag is hoisted at political party offices and several localities. Religion not being a factor, the Rajyotsava is celebrated by Hindus, Muslims and Christians as well. The state government asserts Rajyotsava awards on this day, which are awarded to people responsible for great contributions in the development of Karnataka.DK district administration announced the list of 58 achievers and organisations selected for the awards, which will be presented on Monday November 1 during the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at Nehru Maidan, the celebrations starting at 9 am. The categories include sports, art, medicine, folklore, theater, music (instruments), deity service, media, yoga, social service, and literature.

The chief guest for the Dakshina Kannada Rajyotsava Day celebration will be District Minister in charge S Angara, joined by MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra Kumar, among other district administration officials and politicians. The celebration will be simple with no procession and cultural events as earlier years, due to pandemic restrictions. Except police teams, no students or any other organizations will be taking part in the Rajyotsava Day parade.

The rehearsal for the Rajyotsava Day parade of the police teams has been going on since a couple of days- and the teams that are going to participate in the parade are- Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), City Armed Reserve police (CAR), City Traffic Police, Civil Police, Fire Personnel, Home Guards, District police, and City Women Police. The parade will be under the leadership/Commander Reserve Police Inspector Rasangappa S Tele, under direction of Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and DCP’s. The parade will be led by District Police Brass Band, and the programme will begin with Nada Geethe and Raitha Geethe by the students of Canara School, Dongerekeri, Mangaluru. Admission is restricted to a certain number of people due to Covid-19 protocols.

Sources reveal that Georgia- a State in USA has declared November 1 as ‘Kannada Language Day and Rajyotsava Day’, and according to reports, Georgia is home to around 2,000 Kannada-speaking families and the Nrupatunga Kannada Koota, with around 500 members, has been the most active linguistic and cultural group in the region for the last five decades. The proclamation, signed by Georgia Governor Brian P Kemp, came after a push from the Kannadiga community under the banner of Nrupatunga Kannada Koota. “Kannada is one of the longest-surviving classical languages, with a rich literature and etymological formations, unique to its language and inscriptions dating back to 450 BCE,” the proclamation noted. A Governor’s proclamation is a ceremonial document issued on behalf of the state. Georgia has one of the biggest Indian diaspora in the U.S., and that “Kannada language has been recognised with Biliteracy Seal Outreach in Heritage Languages from the Georgia Department of Education.”

