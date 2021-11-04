Spread the love



















City to have Indoor Stadium with 5 Shuttle Badminton & 3 Kabbadi Courts Costing Rs 20.54 Crore

Mangaluru: An indoor stadium for kabaddi and shuttle badminton which the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) will construct at Urwa Market at a cost of Rs 20.54 crore and will have five courts for shuttle badminton and three for kabaddi. Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel laid the foundation stone for its construction, after he had laid the foundation stone for building a multi-level car parking-cum-retail space project at the Old Bus Stand in Hampankatta on the occasion. The state-of-the-art indoor stadium is built near Urwa Market, Mangaluru.

Er Arun Prabha- General Manager (Technical) of MSCL said “The work orders for building the stadium were issued to Mugrodi Constructions, Mangaluru on August 13, 2021, for a cost of Rs 18.81 crores. It will have to be completed in two years on 1.13 acres. The architects for the project are M/S Kumarchandra & Associates, Mangaluru, and M/S Ashtadik I P C I MangaluruThe stadium, to come up on 9588.8 sq m with a basement, ground floor and four other floors, will have parking for 103 cars in the basement. Three kabaddi courts will be on the ground floor which will also have an outdoor court, registration kiosk, changing rooms, shops, toilets and administrative office. The first floor will have spectator seating, lobby, VIP lounge, dormitory, public toilets and shops”.

THE 1.13 ACRES SITE WHERE THE INDOOR STADIUM WILL BE BUILT :

“The second floor will have facilities for indoor games, a lobby and gymnasium. The third floor will have five badminton courts, a registration kiosk, medical room, lobby, dormitory, changing rooms and physiotherapy room. The fourth floor will have a spectator seating capacity of 800, lobby, a dormitory and a public toilet” added Er Arun Prabha..

