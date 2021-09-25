‘City to have Weekend Street Festivals’- DC. ‘But Is it Safe When Covid Cases Still Exist’ ask Citizens

Spread the love



















‘City to have Weekend Street Festivals’- Deputy Commissioner Dr. ‘Is it Safe When Covid Cases Still Exist in Dakshina Kannada’ ask Citizens

Mangaluru: What is the hurry in organizing Street Festivals during the weekend in the City, when we have not seen zero Covid-19 cases. Even the Covid cases are way less when compared to the large number of Covid cases few weeks ago, but rushing with ideas to organize festivals, and full occupancy of pubs and movie theatres is nothing but a DUMB idea. We saw the situation last year, when the government and district administration quickly rushed to ease the lockdown by allowing mass gatherings, religious festivals etc- and the result was a HUGE rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths. So is our government and district administration looking for yet another continuation of the same blunder they did last year .

Karnataka on Friday, September 24 registered 789 new coronavirus cases. As per the bulletin released by the state health department, the active cases in the state stand at 13,306. Bengaluru Urban’s single-day tally stood at 285. As many as 23 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the state on Friday, with Bengaluru Urban recording 8 deaths, the death toll in the state has risen to 37,706. The state recorded 1050 discharges from hospitals on Friday, taking the total discharges to 29,20,792. So far, Karnataka has seen 29,71,833 positive cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.58% while the case fatality rate for the day is 2.91%. As many as 5,42,25,015 people have received vaccination so far. So, with Covid cases still active, is it safe to allow 100% occupancy in movie theatres, pubs, lounges, bars etc? Ask yourselves!

Dakshina Kannada on Thursday, Sep 23 reported 105 new coronavirus cases and three deaths. As per the Dakshina Kannada district health bulletin, a total of 17,98,431 samples have been tested so far, out of which 16,84,811 have turned out to be negative. The total number of positive cases in the district has risen to 1,13,620 out of which 1,080 are currently active. As many as 148 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday. The district recorded three deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday. The death toll in the district so far stands at 1,643. So far, the district administration has collected Rs 1,06,48,670 as fine in 87,560 incidents of mask violation. So, is it safe to have weekend street festivals, where Covid-19 rules will be flouted by the crowd by not following social distance and wearing face masks.

This morning while having my breakfast at the Taj Mahal restaurant near PVS building/Hotel Ocean Pearl, I heard a conversation between a group of walkers who were seated next to me, criticizing the plans of the district administration to have weekend festivals by the City’s road side. One person even mentioned whether the concerned officials and netas are hooked on stupidity or what? Oh well, let’s see what would be the outcome of the weekend festivals – are we going to see a Rise in Covid cases post the weekend festivals??

At an interaction meeting with the media fraternity and Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner organized at the Mangaluru Press Club by DK Working Journalists Union, DC Dr Rajendra K V said, “The district administration is mulling over organising street festivals — food and art festivals — during weekends. With the stretch of the road from Clock Tower to A B Shetty Circle being converted into one-way for traffic, we get nearly a six-lane road. One portion of the road can be blocked for hosting street festivals on the stretch and even Kadri Park Road will also be used for street festivals. A calendar of events will be prepared in advance for the people to know what is happening during the weekends once the Covid-19 positivity rate reduces and the threat of the third wave of Covid-19 is overcome.”

DC further said, “On World Tourism Day, the DK tourism development committee will organise a workshop to discuss the path of development, reasons for lagging behind in the tourism sector with a focus on beach tourism, religious tourism, medical tourism, ecotourism, and cultural tourism with the stakeholders. The theme of this year’s Tourism Day is inclusive growth. Trekking trail The DC said that there are trekking trails in Belthangady, Sullia, Puttur taluks. The district administration has held discussions with DCF Wildlife of Karkala on promoting such trails using the local guides. This, in turn, will also help the home-stays that are situated nearby.”

“There are also plans to resume Kambala in Pilikula. The elected representatives of the region have submitted proposals to develop kudrus (islands) at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore to the Centre. Accordingly, plans are being worked out under an integrated island zone management. District administration will also rope in both private operators and the KSRTC to operate hop-on-hop-off buses to tourist destinations. Even the hotel industries will be involved. I have also written to the government to include either Deputy Commissioner or Principal Secretary in the board of trustees of NMPT. This, in turn, will help the district administration to raise the issues pertaining to fishermen and also on promoting tourism. As a chairman of Pilikula Development Authority, efforts are being made to get an elephant, zebra and giraffe to the Pilikula Biological Park either through an animal exchange programme or through other projects. Efforts are being made to promote tourist spots of Dakshina Kannada in major airports in the country. There are seven to eight archaeological sites in Dakshina Kannada. Efforts will be made to connect it through QR code to the tourists,” added DC.

