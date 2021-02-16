Spread the love



















City Traffic Police & Jaycees held ‘Road Safety Awareness Walk’ as part of ‘Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha’

City Traffic Police & JCI Mangalore Disha, JCI Mangalore Lalbagh and Lions Club Ashoknagar held ‘Road Safety Awareness Walk’ as part of ‘Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha’, which will end on 17 February 2021

Mangaluru: Every year, more than 1.50 lakh people lose their lives in our country in road accidents and many more are debilitated. This causes immense economic hardship and emotional trauma to their families. There is an urgent need to make our roads safer as the loss of lives and limbs cannot be accepted as the price of mobility. There is a need for the society at large to take cognizance of the issue and to join hands to make road safety a social movement. To give all the stakeholders an opportunity to take part in concerted action for the cause. “National Road Safety Week” is observed throughout the country every year in order to highlight and emphasize the need for safe roads. lt is also an opportunity for all stakeholders to contribute to the cause by taking up activities to promote the concept.

The theme of this year National Road Safety Week 2021 is, “Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha”, and locally the Department of Police with participation of colleges, social organizations had launched the 32nd National Road Safety Week which was flagged off by Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Wednesday 20 January 2021 from the police commissioner’s office premises. This year the Awareness week has been extended,which will end on 17 February 2021. So as part of this ‘Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha’, City Traffic Police & JCI Mangalore Disha, JCI Mangalore Lalbagh and Lions Club Ashoknagar held ‘Road Safety Awareness Walk’ on Tuesday, 16 February 2021, which was flagged off by Chief Guest JCI Sen Soujanya Hegde (Zone President, Zone XV JCI India) along with Guest of Honour M N Nataraj ( Assistant Commissioner of Police-Traffic) at 8.30 am near Jyothi Circle,which proceeded through Hampankatta, Clock Tower and culminated at Samudaya Bhavan/Town Hall,Mangaluru.

The awareness march was followed by ‘Salute The Silent Worker’ programme, held at the Samudaya Bhavana in the premises of Town Hall, and the welcome address was delivered by Jc Yesu Mary Santhis-the President of JCI Mangaluru Disha, following which the Five Silent Workers were felicitated, namely- M A Natraj, ACP, Traffic department, Mangaluru; Sadananda, employee of MESCOM for 33yrs; Ashraf Alikunhi Mundaje, Principal editor, Live News channel; Dombayya Devadiga, ASI, Traffic East, Kadri Police Station; and Manikanta, Police Head Constable, Traffic West Station. One more person, Booba Shetty, a Junior Engineer at Venoor, Mescom who was also supposed to be felicitated, due to some certain circumstances was not able to make it.

Addressing the audience ACP, M N Nataraj said, ““The aim of this Road Safety Week is to bring awareness to traffic rules that need to be followed by the public. There is a rise in traffic accidents deaths when compared to deaths from other crimes. Motorists are not serious while driving or riding, either they are talking on a mobile phone, not wearing seat-belts, not wearing a helmet, triple ride on a two-wheeler etc. Imposing fines by police on violators is not for revenue, instead to regulate traffic violations. You students should be very careful while driving or riding and even while crossing the road and watch for traffic, and not get distracted using mobile phones. While the City boasts about being an education hub, students should strictly follow traffic rules and create awareness among the public.”

“It’s sad to note that many lives are lost due to accidents, and it is mainly due to carelessness, negligence and motorists not adhering to traffic rules and regulations. While the pandemic is on, people take all kinds of precautions like wearing masks, using sanitizers, following social distance etc, but when while driving or riding they don’t take precautions like not wearing helmet, not using seat belt etc etc. People should know following traffic rules is for their benefit, and therefore I urge everyone to follow traffic rules and regulations not just during this project, but always for your safety” added ACP Nataraj.

Also speaking on the occasion, Jc Sen Soujanya Hegde said, “We feel happy to host this event with the traffic police who are there to guide and protect us on the roads, while driving or riding our vehicles. Jaycees encourages young people to become active citizens and to participate in efforts towards social and economic development, and international cooperation, good-will and understanding. And I am happy to note that the Jaycee clubs in Mangaluru are doing fantastic work involving community services and other activities. JCI Mangalore Disha, an all women club is doing a marvellous job in their community oriented projects, which should be complimented. The Vision of JCI is to be the leading global network of active young citizens;and the Mission of JCI is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change, and we are doing our best to follow the JCI ideals, Mission and Vision in Mangaluru” added Jc Soujanya Hegde.

Students of Brilliant Business School, Mangaluru along with Jaycees carried placards with sayings like- “Drive With Care, Life Has No Spare”; “Don’t Use Mobile While Driving”; “Don’t Mix Drinking & Driving”; “Use Low Beam at Night”; Lane Driving is the Sane Driving”; Caution and Care, makes Accidents Rare”; Wear Helmet and Save Head”; Stay Cool, Calm, and Composed on Roads”; Mr Late is Always Better than Late Mr”; “Footpath for Walk, Not for Ride”; Safe Drive, Save Lives”; Start early, Drive slowly and Reach Safely”; “” Accident Brings Tears , Safety Brings Cheers’; “Life is Rare, Live With Care”; Mobile Off and Seat Belt On”; “Fast Drive Could Be Last drive”; among many others.

The programme was graced by Jc Yesu Mary Santhis (President, JCI Mangalore Disha); Jc HGF Prashanth B Shetty ( President, JCI Mangalore Lalbagh); Jc Sumaiah S K ( Secretary, JCI Mangalore Disha); Jc Shilpa Mulky ( Secretary, JCI Mangalore Lalbagh), seated on the dais. The vote of thanks was proposed by Jc Prashanth Shetty, while the programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Jc Ayesha Faiza- Zone Officer of JCI- XV. A safe driver sticker ( I Pledge to be a SAFE DRIVER) was released by ACP Nataraj along with other dignitaries on the dais. The highlight of today’s programme was to Salute the Silent Workers for their contribution to the society without any expectations of the limelight. Talking about Women Power, we need to compliment the 25 plus members of “By The Women and For the Women & also Others” all women club ‘JCI Mangalore Disha’ for all their efforts in this project and other community oriented projects in the past. These women jaycees simply Rock!

In conclusion, the Objectives and the aim of observing the road safety week with the theme “Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha” is to promote the road safety measures in the community, schools, colleges, work places, on roads and etc; To decrease and completely remove out the road accidents, road accident death and injury cases by applying the road safety measures; To encourage all the travelers to follow the traffic rules and wear helmets and seat belts while driving; To implement the new preventative measures which are proved to lessen the risk of road accidents, death or injury; To aware the people about the speed limit of the vehicles to prevent road accidents; To maintain the speed and required distance from other vehicles; and To aware people that do not drink, do not drive when tired and do not use phones or radios while driving.