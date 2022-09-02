City Turns into a FORTRESS with Tight Security by 3K Police Force for PM’s Visit

Mangaluru City Turns into a FORTRESS with Tight Security by over 3000 Police Force for PM Narendra Modi’s Visit today 2 September at 1 pm, where he will address a massive crowd of nearly 2 lakh BJP party workers at Goldfinch City Grounds, Bangrakulur/Kulur.

Mangaluru: The clock is ticking and in less than two hours Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be landing at Mangaluru International Airport at 2.20 pm from Cochin, from there he will fly by helicopter to NMPT for the launching of projects, following which he will travel by road to the Goldfinch City Grounds to address a mammoth crowd of nearly 2 lakh people.

Meanwhile, a platoon of over 3000 police personnel have turned the City into a fortress providing tight security during the PM’s visit.

Home minister Araga Jnanendra after reviewing the preparations and security arrangements for the event at Goldfinch City Ground in Bangara Kuluru. Addressing the media persons Araga Jnanendra said, “The Prime Minister will land in Mangaluru at 12.30 pm and there will be around 100 police officers on duty near the stage and on the stage program premises. In addition, 2,000 Civil Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police, Anti-Naxal Police, Coastal Security Police, Police of District Armed Reserve Units, Rapid Action Force Police and Garuda Bal have been deployed. Police have made all security arrangements as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit”.

“The Mangaluru City Police have taken all measures to ensure that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is secure. Senior police officers including DGP Praveen Sood, ADGP Alok Kumar, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and others will be monitoring the security arrangements. In total, a fortress of over 3,000 security personnel from different units will monitor the happenings”, added the minister.

He further said, “Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and SP Rishikesh Sonawane have already held several rounds of meetings. At any cost, the event will not witness any untoward incidents and all arrangements are in place for the public to participate in the programme. The Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation for various development works worth Rs 3,800 crore”.

District minister In-Charge Sunil Kumar had said, “The Prime Minister will be addressing the gathering at 1.30 pm. The district administration in association with the MLAs have completed all arrangements at the venue where Prime Minister Modi will address nearly 2 lakh participants. The programme also will witness the participation of beneficiaries of various government schemes from the coastal districts. People are requested to reach the venue before 12 noon. Food will be arranged for all participants in the programme”.

Sunil Kumar further said, “Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Cumulative Yojana, Vidyanidhi Yojana and other welfare schemes have been contacted at the gram panchayat level for the last one week. They have been requested to join the programme. I have appealed to the beneficiaries and common people to be present at the venue till Friday afternoon. This is being done keeping in view the security arrangements. The Prime Minister while addressing the beneficiaries, I think, will set a new milestone for the development of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi”.

Meanwhile, the BJP has tied its party flags in the middle of National Highway 66 passing through Bangara Kuluru, the venue to welcome the Prime Minister. National Highway from Nanthoor till Panambur being restricted only to the vehicles have passed, has put hard-working common people into hardship, with no other option to go walking to their workplaces or return back home. Why would anyone close the roads early in the morning, when they know that people have to reach their workplaces?

With nearly 1400 KSRTC buses being booked by the organizers of this event, those people coming from far places have been inconvenienced. Many have shelled out big bucks by paying taxis/tempos to reach their workplaces and other engagements. It was a sad situation to note, where a lady who was on her way to deliver medicine and food to her relative was admitted to AJ Hospital, even after pleading with a traffic cop near KPT junction to allow her to ride with her husband on a two-wheeler was denied entry in a rude manner.

Crowds have already started to occupy the seats at Goldfinch City Grounds, with a large number of buses bringing them from far and near places. Security has been beefed up at all the entrances to the grounds, and a thorough check is done on everyone entering the grounds. Even though the weatherman had predicted heavy rains for today, seems like the weatherman is not right all the time- since it has been a bright and sunny day until now.

