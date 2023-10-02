City Will Look Clean Again as Ramakrishna Math Launches Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan 2.0

City Will Look Clean Again as Ramakrishna Math Mangaluru Launches Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan 2.0 on 1 October 2023 with Massive Plogging Drive. (Plogging means a recreational activity, originating in Sweden, that combines jogging with picking up litter) ONGC- MRPL is the Principal Patron of this Abhiyan



Mangaluru: Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan taken up by the Ramakrishna Mission is a success story that has turned out to be an inspirational event in the history of Mangaluru. The Swacha Bharath Abhiyan was a clarion call given by our honourable Prime Minister Mr Narendera Modi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in the year 2014. On 26th September 2014, the Govt. of India sent a letter of appeal to the Ramakrishna Mission requesting active participation in the Abhiyan.

Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru decided to work towards making the Prime Minister’s dream come true and launched “Swacch Mangaluru for Swacch Bharath” Abhiyan on the 30th January 2015. The programme began with a rally of 2000 students, an oath taking ceremony and honouring 100 Poura karmikas.To create awareness among people regarding their civic sense, 50 teams of volunteers under the leadership of the monks cleaned up the city by organizing 500 shramadan projects. They renovated public facilities, built new bus and auto shelters, put up hundreds of signposts, and constructed small parks and footpaths, to begin with. Team Mangalorean has been covering the projects/events related to Swachh Mangaluru of the Math since its inception in 2015

To create awareness among school children, ‘Swacch Manas’ programmes were organized in 100 schools in the city as a part of the Abhiyan. More than 500 events were planned for this purpose. 100 students from each school, a total number of 10,000 students were given special training about cleanliness. 70 resource persons visited these schools to train the children in the Abhiyan.

To create awareness among the college students, ‘Swacch Soch’ programmes were arranged in city colleges. Symposiums were organized in about 50 colleges of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district. Lectures, demonstrations, workshops and debates were conducted under the guidance of resource persons. District-level and state-level seminars were also organized for the students of colleges and universities.

More than 2000 cleanliness drive programmes were organized in 100 villages each from Dakshina Kannada district and Udupi district under Swachh Gram Abhiyan for rural areas. 100 volunteers from every village were nominated as members of the Abhiyan. These members took up shramadhan projects on one Sunday of every month in their respective villages. Swacchata Jana Samparka Abhiyan events were organized every day at different residential layouts of the city. During each event, the volunteers organized awareness programmes with the slogan “Our garbage, our responsibility”. ‘Swacch Bharat’ pamphlets were distributed to people to create awareness.

Magic shows for cleanliness were another innovative way of teaching people about cleanliness. 200 magic shows were organised by the famous magician Kudroli Ganesh and his team at various venues in the city. More than 10,000 volunteers have toiled relentlessly in the Abhiyan. 13,000 students have worked as the ‘ Warriors of Cleanliness’. Nearly 20, 00,000 hours of human resource has been utilized in the Abhiyan. More than 2000 articles have been published by the media regarding the Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan by the Ramakrishna Mission. The volunteers have visited more than 40,000 houses to create awareness among people regarding the disposal of wet and dry household garbage.

The concept of pot composting for wet waste management has been introduced by providing pot composters at a subsidy rate to more than 5000 households in Mangaluru. People are trained through demonstration classes to convert organic kitchen waste into natural manure. Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan taken up by the Ramakrishna Mission is a success story that has turned out to be an inspirational event in the history of Mangaluru.- and that was a brief history of Ramakrisnha Math’s Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan 1.0

Ramakrishna Math on Sunday launched Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan 2.0 whose focus will be more on visiting houses and creating awareness on the proper disposal of domestic waste. Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan 2.0 will focus on creating awareness on cleanliness and waste segregation. Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and MRPL Group General Manager Krishna Hegde flagged-Off the PLOGGING to mark the launch of Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan 2.0. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedayas Kamath, MCC Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur; MLC Pratapsimha Nayak, Chancellor of Nitte Deemed to be University N. Vinaya Hegde, former MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand, Capt Ganesh Karnik- Veteran Indian Army; Sudhakar Kottary- GM-Canara Bank Circle Office, Mangaluru, among others were on the dais.

Launching the new campaign, Swami Jitakamananda, head of the Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru unit, said the best way to pray to the earth, which has been serving all our needs, was by clearing waste. Answering to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the math held the first abhiyan for five years, from 2015 to 2019, where emphasis was on cleaning roads and surroundings. “In the abhiyan 2.0, stress will be more on visiting houses to emphasise on segregation of waste. We did this during the first version of the abhiyan too, but as people seem to have forgotten it, we are re-emphasising on waste segregation,” the swamiji said. The swamiji said the abhiyan 2.0 would involve various groups in ‘Own up Kudla’ activities to beautify medians, flyovers, and other public spaces. There will be regular cleaning awareness programmes in schools and colleges, he said.

The coordinator of the mutt Ranjan Bellarpady said cleaning activity would be held once a month in the city or at beaches. There would be regular awareness activities by visiting houses and educational institutions, he said. Speaking on the occasion, Dr N Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte Deemed to be university said, “Cleanliness is true service to God. Let this service of Swachhanjali- Swachhata Hi Seva be a tribute from Ramakrishna Math to Mangaloreans and society. Let this service continue, Let the whole society join hands with Ramakrishna Mission in this noble service” Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said like in the first abhiyan, the Mangaluru City Corporation would be actively involved in the second abhiyan. Kannur said new bids would be floated to select an agency for house-to-house collection of waste by use of QR code placed outside houses. The MCC was working towards reaching the top slot in the ongoing Swachh Survekshan survey of urban sanitation and cleanliness.

The abhiyan 2.0 was launched by dignitaries by watering a tulasi sapling. Then Kateel and Hegde flagged off and joined other dignitaries and students from different educational institutions in plogging in areas around Mangaladevi Temple. Four groups were formed and cleaning was done in and around Ramakrishna Math Students from different colleges in Mangaluru and several private firm employees took part in plogging at Pandeshwar and other neighbouring areas in Mangaluru to mark the launch of Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan 2.0. More than 800 youths & students from different institutions like Alvas Institutions-Moodbidri, Nitte university, Sahyadri Institutions, , SDM Degree & PG Institutions and staff from MRPL, Canara Bank, Sriram Finance & Mangalore City Corporation, among others participated in the drive.

