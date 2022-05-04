City’s Popular Hard Rock/Metal Band ‘SOUNDS FISHY’ Release Debut EP Titled ‘RETRIBUTION’

City’s Popular Hard Rock & Ambient Metal Band ‘SOUNDS FISHY’ Release their Debut EP Titled ‘RETRIBUTION’

Mangaluru: “SOUNDS FISHY”-the popular Hard Rock/Ambient Metal Band from Mangaluru releases their debut EP titled “RETRIBUTION”. The EP includes 3 heart-pumping energetic Hard Rock songs featuring Renston Fernandes on Lead Vocals. The EP was released on Youtube and across major streaming platforms. Also, Band has released the music video of one of the songs from EP “Hail the Courtesan” on YouTube

The tracks are titled: 1) Hail the Courtesan (Based on the greed of humans and how it makes us do unimaginable things and finally consumes us); 2) Kill My Pain (Depicts the fight within your conscience, Fight against your nightmares. Fight for your dreams and aspirations); 3) Of God and Men (Based on the pride of humans which gives us a false sense of being immortal or “Godlike”).

#1 Hail the Courtesan- Music Composed by Sounds Fishy; Lyrics/Tune/Title: Renston Jake Fernandes

#2 Kill My Pain Originally By Avalanche Brakedown; Past Members: Renston Fernandes, Dylon Dsouza, Rolan Carlo, Jackson Noronha; Lyrics/Tune/Title: Dylon Dsouza

#3 Of God and Men; Music Composed by Sounds Fishy; Lyrics/Tune/Title: Renston Jake Fernandes

Performed by Sounds Fishy, consisting of Ashwin Sequeira on Drums; Floid Pereira on Bass; Clyde Lobo on Guitar; Ramprasad Ashok on Guitar; Maclean Dsouza on Keyboard; and Renston Jake Fernandes-the all lead vocals, the band has been constantly brewing celebrated sensational originals titled sympathetic race, train on a highway and moment of truth which have been applauded by audience overseas as well. The Music Production, Mixing & Mastering is by Maclean D’souza.

The band was formed in early 2016, when a bunch of six friends who were earlier parts of various local Rock acts joined hands to form “Sounds Fishy”. The band‘s main influences have been Dream Theater, Deep Purple, Megadeth, Ronnie James Dio, Seether, Steel Panther, Toto, Scorpions, Pink Floyd. etc. Apart from performing several gigs around the country, the most prized moment for the band was when their debut original composition “Sympathetic Race” was air played on the United Kingdom’s leading Metal Radio station called ‘Metal. Bands singles previous singles were also aired on popular rock radios in New Zealand, the USA and have listeners from more than 25 countries on Spotify.

The band was the first to Collaborate with several leading Guitarists of Mangaluru and produced “The Mangalore Guitar Jam”. Sounds Fishy, was the first-ever Mangalorean band to have all their originals to have been air played on several radio stations including, British radio network ‘Metal Mayhem Radio’, New Zealand’s KAOS FM 87.8, USA’s Rock Rage Radio umpteen number of times. The band also made it to the #31 spot in New Zealand’s Spring Rock Radio Charts as curated by KAOS FM 87.8.

Their playing can be described with one word: CAPTIVATING. They mesmerize with their passionate playing to hold the audience spellbound, and the audience gave them well-deserved applause. Their performance is filled with a potency that gives the music life and vibrancy, and the band members will tear into it with an intensity that will be overwhelming. Knowing a few members from their earlier band “Avalanche Brakedown” and their performance on stage, I can say that they are a dynamic group whose personal connection lends poignancy to their music and spark to their performances.

The band has since then released 3 singles which are available on all the streaming platforms. Apart from Original compositions Band also covers songs from the likes of Scorpions, Metallica, Ghost, Motherjane, Iron maiden, Deep Purple, Steelheart, Toto, Korn, Eagles, Guns and Roses, Black Sabbath, Queen, Megadeth, Panthera, Dream theater, White Snake to name a few. The Band is known for high energy stage presence, hard-hitting vocals filled with amazing guitar riffs, and intense drumming making the band’s music sound tight and heavy. With their superb stage performances, “Sounds Fishy” could be a much appreciated live act throughout Mangaluru and surrounding areas in the coming days when they schedule their live gigs. The band members have a colourful embodiment of talents that spreads positivity around them. Their performances and their music has brought a sense of freshness which grabs the listener with a newfound energy. The band has performed on various occasions including corporate launches, and fundraising charity shows.

Their unique rock/hard-rock influences have brought them firmly into the spotlight of the mainstream. Their music is full of life and you will enjoy their performance when they go live. It is the expression of six distinct musical sensibilities that dissolve into each other to bring forth a truly unique sound. Their music is often so well blended that you will experience the honey-like smooth consistency in it. No doubt, ‘Sound Fishy’ is one of the upcoming thrilling, innovative acts on the music rock scene, with the unique reputation of enthralling audiences in any kind of setting-from college music festivals, live concerts to pub gigs. One has to watch these guys play live- their prominent electric guitar riffs, bright synthesizers, a homogeneous sound and message, and the pitch-correcting software Auto-Tune are superb. This “peppy” band who are heavy on clipped rhythms and chugging guitars and mesmerizing keyboards are sure to entertain everyone once they are on stage live.

They are continually growing in stature and the odds are that such interest is just a taste of what is to come. The band wants to concentrate on their live performances, and so they are looking for opportunities to play at live concerts/college fests or at pubs. This is evident when watching them, as it is here where they shine. It seems as if the stage is a place for emotional release, where they can perform without concern or compromise. The musical chemistry between the band musicians is clearly evident. They are all equally competent and fill the role extremely well.

The power of each song performed by the band is just exceptional – awesome vocals, an awesome arrangement of instruments. Once the band starts performing they let you get lost in the real world of rock! Worth listening to each and everyone out there! Seriously! Brilliant Songs all round! Simply superb; Great music.. All the band members are awesome at what they do. This band is amongst the few bands who revive the true power of rock/hard-rock/heavy metal- Attend a live concert from these guys and you’ll know that ‘Sounds Fishy’ will definitely be the best rock band around.

Current Members of the Band:-

Drums:- Ashwin Sequeira

Bass:- Floid Pereira

Guitar:- Clyde Lobo

Guitar:-Ramprasad Ashok

Keys:- Maclean D’souza

“RETRIBUTION” Download / Stream Links:

1) Spotify: https://spoti.fi/ 3KaIPG5

2) Apple Music / iTunes: https://apple.co/ 3K7jWv2

3) Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/3K7k3qs

4) JioSaavn: https://bit.ly/ 38fX6Ei