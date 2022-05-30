City’s Ramakrishna Math Celebrating 75th Anniversary in the Service of Humanity

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet Swami Jitakamanandaji, the President of Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru said, ” About 125 years ago in 1897 Swami Vivekananda established Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission at Belur in Howrah in West Bengal. With the motto given by Swamiji, “Atmano Mokshartham Jagaddhita Cha – For self-realization & for the welfare of the World ”, These institutions have been carrying out the vision of Swamiji through hundreds of branches all over the world. It was the blessed privilege of Mangaloreans that a branch of Ramakrishna Math was started in Mangaluru city thanks to the pressing demand of the public on 03-06-1947.”.

Swami further said, “As the nation is observing the 75th anniversary of the Freedom coincidentally Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru is also observing its 75th Anniversary in the service of humanity. Since its inception, the Ashrama has been striving for the religious, spiritual and cultural upliftment of the masses through multifarious activities. It has carved a niche of its own and is guiding thousands of devotees with the necessary guidance”.

“Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, the twin institution of Ramakrishna Math is also striving for the welfare of the society through its social and philanthropic activities like running free hostel providing free boarding, lodging and educational facilities to hundreds of deserving students from rural area irrespective of caste, creed or religion. Vivekananda Coaching centre is imparting value based coaching to deserving students from nearby areas and helping them through providing educational facilities and scholarships to stand on their own feet. It is also organizing seminars, conventions and workshops for students, teachers & professionals on values, ethics and various aspects of personality Development” added Swami Jitakamanandaji

Swami concluded saying, “For the past 6-7 years, Swacch Mangalore Abhiyan carried out by Ramakrishna Mission, Mangalore has won over the hearts of mangaloreans. Thousands of volunteers irrespective of status, caste, creed or religious background have been instrumental in the success of this Abhiyan. Sunday Shramadan, Door to Door Campaign, Swachh Manas Programme for school going students, Swachh Soch Programme for college students, Swacch Gram Abhiyan in Hundreds of villages of Dakshina Kannada & Udupi Districts have become models”.

Briefing about the events/programmes held to commemorate 75th Anniversary of Ramakrishna Math, Swami Ekagamyananda the Convener of Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru said, “The Mangaluru Ashrama will organize Amrita Mahotsava on the 3rd & 4th June 2022. Several programmes have been planned on this occasion. Special Puja, Havan marks the beginning of the celebration on the 3rd June at 6.30 am. After offering puja at Mangaladevi Temple, Procession of Sadhus and devotees led by Srimat Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, Vice President of Ramakrishna Math & Mission, Belur Math, West Bengal will start at 8.45 am.”

He further said, “At 9.15 am the new Entrance gate to Ramakrishna Math will be inaugurated and at 9.30 am newly constructed Amrita Sadana – Monks Quarters will be inaugurated. Foundation stone for the proposed building of Vivekananda Coaching Centre will be laid at 9.45 am. Basavarj Bommai, Hon Chief Minister of Karnataka Government will lay the foundation stone for the building. Sri Dayananda Pai of Century Builders will be the special invitee. At 10 am on the 3rd June Amrita Sangama – 2 days Monks-devotee’s convention will be inaugurated.

“CM Basavarj Bommai, will inaugurate the programme in the divine presence of Sri Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, Vice President of Ramakrishna Math & Swami Muktidanandaji, Trustee of Ramakrishna Math, Belur Math & Swami Jitakamanandaji of Mangaluru Ashrama. Dr N Vinay Hegde, Hon Chancellor of Nitte University, Premananda Shetty, Hon Mayor of Mangalore City Corporation, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Vedavyas Kamath, MLA of Mangalore South, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Captain Ganesh Karnik, D R Patil, and Chief Post Master General N Rajendra Kumar and Dayananda Pai of Century Builders, Bengaluru will be present on the occasion” added Swami

“A Special Postal envelope will be released on the occasion and the same will be handed over by Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka, Rajendra Kumar. A documentary is being brought out about the activities of the Ashrama and will be released by Dr N Vinay Hegde. MP Nalin Kumar Kateel will launch the new website of the Ashrama and Swami Muktidanandaji will release the special souvenir on this occasion. Around 75 monks from various parts of the country and more than 600 devotees will be attending the programme. About 18 monks will be addressing the devotees in about 6 sessions spread across 2 days” added Swami Ekagamyananda .

MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty also congratulated the Math for their tremendous service to the City, especially the Mangaluru Swachh Abhiyan campaign. Dilraj Alva , an active volunteer at the Math was also present on the dais, and Ranjan Bellarpady, yet another energetic and active volunteer at the Math compered the press meet.

For More details, please contact Swami Ekagamyananda at 9448353162